'Roger Federer will be my last coaching job' - Ivan Ljubicic

Roger Federer’s current coach Ivan Ljubicic has helped him immensely in a lot of areas. Ljubicic's work on Federer's backhand in particular has reaped rich rewards, and the 20-time Slam champion has become more tactically astute ever since he got the Croat on-board.

However, the rest of the tour will not benefit from Ljubicic's coaching insights once Roger Federer retires. The Croat has announced that his partnership with Federer will be his last coaching job.

Roger Federer and I go further: Ivan Ljubicic

Roger Federer with his coach Ivan Ljubicic after winning the 2018 Australian Open

Speaking an interview with Novi List, the Croat said that he has another project in mind which he will take up after his stint with Roger Federer is over.

“Roger will be my last coaching job," Ljubicic said. "My commitment to this project after Roger is absolute."

The Swiss had recently revealed that he expects to achieve total fitness by ‘1st December or 1 January’. That means he is on target for his planned comeback in 2021, a process in which Ljubicic is expected to play a big role.

The Croat made it clear that he was 100% committed to Roger Federer for the foreseeable future. He elaborated more regarding his tenure with the Swiss by saying:

“Roger and I go further, my work with him is unquestionable and there are no problems there. After his career, I can dedicate myself one hundred percent to what makes me happy. At the moment as far as the coaching part of the job is concerned, it’s exclusively Roger.”

Ivan Ljubicic is totally committed to Roger Federer

This suggests that Roger Federer and Ivan Ljubicic intend to stay with each other until the former calls it a day. That day doesn’t seem too far away now though, as age is catching up with the eight-time Wimbledon champion.

With time of the essence, it remains to be seen if Ljubicic and Federer are able to conjure up one last miracle so that both can sign off on a high.

Ivan Ljubicic, 41, has been a member of Federer’s team since 2016 and has guided the Swiss to three Glam Slam titles. That is quite an extraordinary achievement given that the celebrated Swiss was already in the twilight of his career when Ljubicic arrived.

Much like 2020, Roger Federer was also out for the second half of the 2016 season due to injury. But he went on to stage a magnificent comeback in 2017 by winning the Australian Open as well as Wimbledon. Federer also successfully managed to defend his Australian Open title the following year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had gone without a Major title for four long years, and was written off by many. However, Ljubicic managed to re-ignite the spark in Roger Federer and mark his revival on the circuit.

The Croat had revealed last week how Roger Federer wasn't playing just for the Slams but instead for the love of the sport. He also explained how the situation with respect to the Swiss' injury was 'under control' and that they have begun planning for the next season.