Roger Federer will not be someone who wants to be out there making up the numbers: Tim Henman

When and if Roger Federer returns to action in next year’s Australian Open - assuming it takes place - he will have made a return after precisely 11 months away from the tour.

Given that the Swiss legend will be well beyond 39 years of age by that time, it raises the all-important question about the quality of Federer's comeback. Tim Henman believes that Roger Federer will endure a difficult time upon his return but will fight hard to protect his status quo in the sport's upper echelons.

"He's not someone who wants to be out there making up the numbers. He wants to be competing and trying to win the biggest tournaments,” Henman asserted.

Roger Federer at the 2019 US Open.

The Brit, while speaking on RadioTimes, pointed out that Federer’s 11-month long hiatus was a rather long one, keeping the World No. 5's age in mind. Henman pointed out that a lengthy absence of such a kind would only make things trickier for Roger Federer once he returned.

"I wouldn't call this a short break,” Henman began. "He's going to have been out for 11 months, and as you get older, coming back from big breaks away from the game doesn't get any easier.”

That said, Roger Federer’s imperious quality and wealth of experience undoubtedly give him the necessary tools to work his way back on the tour after almost a year away from the game, much as he did in 2017.

The current World No. 5 won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in that year after missing most of the latter half of 2016 due to injury.

Roger Federer with his 2017 Australian Open title.

Tim Henman noted that Federer’s overall quality would give him something to work with. The Brit also expressed his excitement at the prospect of watching an almost 40-year-old Roger Federer locking horns with the other big guns in men’s tennis.

Advertisement

"But he has the experience, the knowledge and the ability around his game,” Henman continued. “It will be interesting to see how he is. We all know it doesn't get any easier as you get older. He's going into his 40th year, and the competition is as strong as it has ever been, so it will be fascinating to watch.”

Novak Djokovic has many more years left than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal: Tim Henman

Tim Henman believes that Novak Djokovic has many more years left on tour than Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

While Roger Federer is 39 years of age, his fiercest rival, Rafael Nadal, is a full five years younger at 34. But the man likely to make most of the tennis records his own, Novak Djokovic, is 33-years-old.

Common sense would suggest that the Serb has the most number of years left on the tour. However, an injury can often derail a player’s career at any given time, making age an unsubstantial factor.

Advertisement

Tim Henman backs Novak Djokovic to dominate for years to come – but is cautious over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer @RadioTimes



https://t.co/C1d58x5T41 — C Kristjánsdóttir ●🐊 (@CristinaNcl) November 12, 2020

On those grounds, Tim Henman believes that the World No.1 isn’t likely to be hampered by physical ailments, given how his style of play is hardly taxing on his body. The Brit concluded that Djokovic has more years left on the tour.

"Physically, he's in such good shape, and I think his game doesn't take so much out of his body,” Henman said. “Certainly, in Novak's case, he has many more years.”