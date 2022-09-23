"Roger Federer will not win the most Slams, but he was voted the favorite among the fans for 19 years, which should not be ignored" - Ivan Ljubicic on GOAT race

Former tennis player and coach of Roger Federer, Ivan Ljubicic, has stated that there is no definite criterion when choosing the GOAT in men's tennis.

During an interview with SportKlub, Ljubicic pointed out that although Federer has not won the most Majors among the Big 3, he was voted the fans' favorite for 19 years, something that shouldn't be ignored.

"Roger will not win the most Slams, and we will see if he will win the most tournaments among the three of them. Then, for 19 years, he was voted the favorite among the fans, that should not be ignored," said the Croat.

Ljubicic opined that there is no answer to the question 'who is the greatest?' while admitting that an argument could be made for either of the Big 3.

"I don't know what the criteria are and I don't think there is an answer. What is "the greatest"? Is the most successful at the same time the biggest or not? Both Roger and Novak and Rafa did some things that will never be repeated in history. They have brought the sport to an unrepeatable level, so there is no reason to even look for an answer," said Ljubicic.

"I think that everyone who follows tennis has a favorite among the three, and each person can easily find arguments that this one is the greatest. It is "sick" what they have achieved in this sport," he added.

"I watched him in training and he was good" - Ivan Ljubicic on Roger Federer ahead of his last match

Roger Federer plays a shot during a practice session at the Laver Cup 2022

During the same interview with SportKlub, Ivan Ljubicic looked forward to Roger Federer's final match - a doubles encounter alongside Rafael Nadal against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The Croat revealed that Federer looked in good shape and was hitting the ball well.

"I watched him in training and he was good - he felt the ball and hit it properly. Physically, we don't know what level he is at, but that won't matter much in doubles. I'm sure it will be a spectacle," he said.

Asked if it was difficult for Roger Federer to retire due to injury, Ljubicic answered in the affirmative, joking that the Swiss legend would play to a hundred if he could.

"Not ideal, but given that Roger wanted to play tennis until he was 100, this was the only way he could stop playing. There's no way he would stop on his own! It was just a matter of when he wouldn't be able to anymore, and that was now," he said.

