Roger Federer has won everything and now just wants to enjoy himself: Thomas Fabbiano

Italy's Thomas Fabbiano recently shared his thoughts on practicing with 20-time Major winner Roger Federer. Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fabbiano claimed that the Swiss maestro was 'magical', and insisted that the 39-year-old is still playing on the circuit because of his undying love for the game.

Thomas Fabbiano is currently ranked No. 178 in the world, but he has been as high as No. 70 in the past. The 31-year-old is aiming to make a return to the top 100 this year, and as part of his preparations he traded hits with Roger Federer.

"He was so relaxed," Fabbiano replied when he was asked about practicing with Federer. "He is magical, loves tennis so much. He has won everything and now just wants to enjoy himself."

Roger Federer told me he will play on clay, but he doesn't know where: Thomas Fabbiano

As Thomas Fabbiano pointed out, Roger Federer is content at simply playing some competitive matches at this point of his career, as he has nothing left to prove to anyone. That said, the Swiss would be eager to make a strong run at Wimbledon, which is scheduled to be played later this year.

Roger Federer recently put up an Instagram story where he was seen trading hits with Thomas Fabbiano

In this context, Thomas Fabbiano was also asked about the prospect of Roger Federer playing on clay before the grass season arrives. The Italian replied in the positive, but added that Federer himself doesn't know which claycourt tournament he will enter.

"Roger told me he will play on clay, but doesn't know yet where," Fabbiano claimed.

Roger Federer was dearly missed by the tennis world last year, having been AWOL due to problems with his knee. But the Swiss did not mind his absence from the tour that much, as he could spend time with his family and friends back home.

Fabbiano weighed in on how good the Swiss maestro was at fatherly duties, sharing an anecdote that involved Roger, his mother Lynette and his kids.

"Roger is also a very good father," Fabbiano said. "His boys were training next to our court with grandmother Lynette and they sometimes made fun of him when he made unforced errors. It was just hilarious!"