Roger Federer is the only male player to have won a singles title on blue clay. Nearly 12 years after his Madrid Open triumph, Victoria Azarenka recalled the Swiss maestro's mastery of the surface during a segment with Daria Kasatkina on the latter's YouTube vlog series.

Last week, Daria Kasatkina participated in the Credit One Charleston Open, where she finished runner-up to the in-form Danielle Collins. She also ensured that she would document her experience at the tournament on her 'What the Vlog' YouTube channel.

Several WTA stars appeared in the latest installment of the series, including Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sakkari and Ons Jabeur, among other big names. Azarenka, on her part, had the most interesting account to give to Kasatkina, recalling her experience of playing at the 2012 Madrid Open.

Seeded first in the 1000-level event, Azarenka reached the title clash before succumbing to a resurgent Serena Williams. The former World No. 1's memories of Roger Federer's championship-match outing, however, were much brighter as she expressed surprise at how clean the Swiss' socks were at the end of his three-set win over Tomas Berdych.

"You know, it was strange. It seemed to me that it should be more slippery. Especially the center. Because as for me, the courts in Madrid are different," Victoria Azarenka told Daria Kasatkina. "Central, it's a little slower. And the rest [of the courts] are fast and more sliding. And the blue clay was very slippery."

"But the most interesting story was, I played the final against Serena and after us, Roger played. He won the final, left the court, and his socks were white." she added. "Like, our legs are blue up to the knees, because we bust our asses to run to one ball, and he came out of the court, white socks, walks with a light gait."

Roger Federer dropped only two sets en route to Madrid Open 2012 triumph

Roger Federer receives the Madrid Open trophy from Will Smith

Roger Federer was in top gear during the 2012 Madrid Open, which was the first edition of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament that employed blue clay courts. Having received a first-round bye, he faced stiff resistance from the big-serving Milos Raonic before eventually prevailing 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(4).

The then-World No. 3 won his next three matches against quality opponents such as Richard Gasquet, David Ferrer and Janko Tipsarevic in straight sets to reach the final, where he met Tomas Berdych. Berdych had defeated Federer in multiple big matches in 2010-11, meaning the Swiss would have to be in good form to down him.

The Czech didn't disappoint in the summit clash, winning the first set 6-3. Roger Federer refused to go down quietly, though, taking the next set 7-5. The Swiss maestro then got off to an early-break lead in the decider and served for the match at 5-3, before his sixth-seeded opponent broke back to bring the score to 5-5.

Not to be deterred by Berdych's late comeback, Roger Federer remained clutch to win the final two games and the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-5. Since many players found the blue clay slippery, the surface was discontinued after only one edition.

