After a nearly one-year-long absence, Roger Federer is set to make his return to the tour at the 2021 Australian Open. But while he has had a distinct advantage due to the frozen ranking system (Federer is still ranked World No. 5 despite having played just one event in the year), many have expressed doubt about whether he will be able to compete at the highest level next year.

However, Federer's coach Ivan Ljubicic firmly believes there is no shortage of motivation and drive when it comes to the Swiss' comeback. Even though the schedule for next year and the start of the Australian Open remain uncertain, Ljubicic is confident that Federer will be ready for whatever comes his way.

He is incredible: Ljubicic on Roger Federer's recovery

Roger Federer at the 2018 Australian Open

Ljubicic is very impressed with Roger Federer's preparations, and he claimed that the Swiss' team is keeping up to date with all the developments around the Australian Open.

"Roger (Federer) is working very hard and is motivated to fight for the big titles next season," Ljubicic said. "We are getting new information about the Australian Open. The Australian Government wants the event to unfold under strict rules."

The 'Happy Slam', normally scheduled to take place in the first month of the year, has been thrown into disarray due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Players have expressed concern about the strict quarantine regulations not allowing for pre-tournament training, and reports suggest that a delayed early-February start is expected this time around.

Roger Federer, however, has already spent plenty of time training for the 2021 season. And according to Ljubicic, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is determined to rediscover his form from the 2019 season - where he reached the Wimbledon final and finished as World No. 3.

"Both Roger and I tried to do our best in the past eight months," Ljubicic said. "I have been to Switzerland, and we have trained on the court. Roger is very motivated, he is incredible."

"Many people wonder why he still plays, finding it hard to understand that he still enjoys the game and wants to chase notable wins," he added. "He wants to be competitive and get back to the level he had before the injury."

Roger Federer had made a miraculous return from a similar injury four years ago, winning the Australian Open in his first tournament back and going on to add a Wimbledon title later in the year. However, the Swiss is now just shy of 40, which has prompted many to question whether he can repeat his heroics from 2017.

In 2021 Roger Federer will be up against familiar rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic who are at the top of their game, as well as younger players like Dominic Thiem and Daniil Medvedev who have seen plenty of success in his absence. It's not going to be easy for the 39-year-old next year, but his fans would be hoping he somehow rediscovers his game and contends for Slams again.