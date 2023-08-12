"Roger Federer would've stopped at 17 Grand Slams if Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hadn't appeared" - Andrea Petkovic

Roger Federer wouldn't have won more than 17 Grand Slam titles if it weren't for Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, thinks former tennis professional Andrea Petkovic.

Former World No. 9 Andrea Petkovic was a guest on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast, talking about rivalries in tennis, among other things.

The 35-year-old started a segment off by saying that Iga Swiatek having tougher competition was actually good for the Pole, as it can be used to push her to even greater accomplishments.

"I was so excited at the beginning of the year when Sabalenka won the Australian Open because I know from my personal experience and just from watching tennis for almost 20 years now, how important rivalries are," Petkovic stated.

"I was worried if Iga Swiatek just dominates the tour for the next three, four years, that she won't get better and won't improve as a tennis player," she added.

Such a worry is currently somewhat present on the men's side of tennis amongst fans, as it can be predicted that Carlos Alcaraz, who has won two Grand Slam titles at age 20 so far, might dominate for years to come. She used the case of the Big-3 (Federer, Nadal and Djokovic) to emphasize her point that a lack of rivalries was dangerous, saying:

"That is a danger. If we put ourselves back into the shoes around 2009, when Roger Federer broke Pete Sampras' number. If Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic hadn't appeared on the tour, he would've stopped at 17 [Grand Slam titles]. A 100%. We would've never seen these numbers."

The German believes that in a sport such as tennis, a push like that is needed for masterpieces to be created.

"That's the most important thing, not only in sports, [but also] in politics and art, where ever it is needed to create something really great, to create masterpieces, or to become the best at what you do, you need those rivalries," she said.

"I was so excited when Sabalenka and Rybakina found that consistency and started winning those big tournaments," Petkovic added.

Roger Federer comparison can be 'dangerous', according to Ivan Ljubicic

Ivan Ljubicic and Roger Federer at the Nitto ATP Finals

Roger Federer's former coach and friend Ivan Ljubicic talked negatively about comparing players in the current era to the Swiss maestro.

Roger Federer is understandably considered one of the greatest sportsmen of all time, but it is not always good to compare upcoming players to him.

Recently, even Italy's Lorenzo Musetti has been compared with Federer, mostly because of the technique he possesses. Ljubicic feels that this comparison is not really helpful as it only adds excess pressure and is also unfair to the great Federer.

"It's a dangerous speech. Just look at what happened to [Grigor] Dimitrov, who really was a photocopy of Roger," Ljubicic told Gazzetta.

The Croatian doesn't want to compare Musetti to Federer, as it could be counterproductive to the Italian.

"Heavy comparisons that create expectations that can hurt a player. I don't think Lorenzo looks that much like Federer," Ljubicic stated.

"He has great technique, makes you dream, but maybe we want to use his talent to fill the void of beauty that Roger has left. And that can be risky for a guy who's looking for his style and still shaping it," he added.

