Rohan Bopanna dismisses rumors of partnering Ivan Dodig after splitting with Matthew Ebden 

Rohan Bopanna dismissed the rumors that he would be partnering Ivan Dodig in the upcoming season. The Indian veteran recently pulled the curtains down on his partnership with Australia’s Matthew Ebden following the ATP Finals 2024 in Turin, Italy, where they failed to advance to the semis of the doubles event.

Bopanna and Ebden crashed out after finishing at the bottom of the Bob Bryan Group. Bopanna, in the meantime, made it clear that he would not play with Dodig, making a request to not spread “false information”.

“I kindly request you to please verify and refrain from sharing false information with a global audience, particularly regarding Ivan Dodig being my partner. I was never set to play with Ivan next year. Thank you,” Bopanna wrote in a post on social media.

Dodig is a renowned doubles player, having won three Grand Slam titles, including two French Opens and one Australian Open. He also won the silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

A look at Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden’s partnership

Before parting ways with the Australian, Bopanna shared a healthy partnership with Ebden. The duo tasted victory for the first time in the Qatar Open last year. Thereafter, they bagged the Indian Wells title.

But their biggest achievement came earlier this year when they won the Australian Open men’s doubles title after beating Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli in the final.

Bopanna and Ebden added another trophy to their cabinet by winning the Miami Open. On the back of their impressive showing, Bopanna also secured a direct qualification for the Paris Olympics where he partnered N Sriram Balaji.

In the ATP Finals, Bopanna and Ebden lost their first two matches and could not go beyond the round-robin stage. But they finished off on a high after beating the German duo of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz in three sets.

