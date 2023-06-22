Rohan Bopanna to end his Davis Cup career in September

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna announced that he will end his Davis Cup career in September. India is all set to host Morocco in two months for the prestigious event.

India's top doubles player, Bopanna made his Davis Cup debut in 2002 and has featured in 32 ties for the country. The long-time servant of Indian tennis has won 12 singles and 10 doubles matches.

The 43-year-old recently revealed to PTI that the upcoming Davis Cup tournament would be the last and expressed his desire to play at his home, Bengaluru.

Bopanna also revealed that he had decided to retire from Davis Cup a long time ago, and this season would be his last because India will be playing at home.

However, the venue for the match has already been decided by the All India Tennis Association (AITA), and they are unlikely to change it. Uttar Pradesh is all set to host the Davis Cup.

Talking about Rohan Bopanna's request for a farewell match in Bengaluru, AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar said that the tournament has already been scheduled. Hence, he feels, it is unfortunate that they cannot change the venue now.

Rohan Bopanna will lead the Indian campaign in Asian Games

Rohan Bopanna in action [File Picture]

Rohan Bopanna also confirmed that he would continue to play ATP tour matches. The seasoned player is also all set to lead India's campaign in the upcoming Asian Games.

AITA has announced the 12-member team for the upcoming edition, which will begin on September 24 and end on September 30 in Hangzhou in China.

The 43-year-old is the most experienced in the team, which includes Yuki Bhambri, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, and Sasikumar Mukund. Rohit Rajpal will lead India.

The women's team for the Asia Games includes Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosale, Sahaja Yamlapalli, Vaidehi Chaudhari, and Prarthana Thombare. Ankita Bhambri has been named as the captain of the team.

Notably, in the 2018 Asia Games, Rohan Bopanna won the doubles gold medal while teaming up with Divij Sharan. The duo defeated Kazakhstan's pair of Alexander Bublik and Denis Yevseyev. The Indian duo will be hoping to repeat it in China as well.

