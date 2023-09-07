Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden advanced to the final of the US Open men’s doubles on Thursday, September 7. The Indo-Australian duo defeated the French pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the semi-final at the Louis Armstrong Stadium.

The opening set was a closely-fought affair as it went to the tie-breaker. Mahut and Herbert earned the first break of serve to put pressure on their opponents. But later, Bopanna and Ebden got the break back and took the set into the tie-break.

In the tie-break, Ebden and Bopanna had it easy. Once the duo edged past the Frenchmen in the first set, they did not look back. They took a double break and stormed to a 5-1 lead in the second set. By then, it was all over bar the shouting for the French pair.

Ebden and Bopanna put pressure on Mahut and Herbert by hitting 35 smash winners. They also had a win percentage of 86 from their first serves. Five-time Grand Slam champions, Mahut and Herbert, failed to hold their nerve under pressure.

Rohan Bopanna smashes multiple records in Grand Slams

Rohan Bopanna has advanced to his first Grand Slam men’s doubles final at Flushing Meadows in 13 years. The veteran has proved that he has plenty left in the tank by becoming the oldest player to reach a Grand Slam doubles final at the age of 43 years and six months.

Bopanna went past Daniel Nestor, who had set the record at the 2016 Australian Open at the age of 43 years and four months. In fact, no other male player (singles or doubles) at Bopanna’s age has advanced to a Grand Slam final.

Bopanna is now looking to win his second Grand Slam title after winning the French Open mixed doubles championship back in 2017.