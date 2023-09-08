Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden's impressive run ends in narrow US Open 2023 Men's Doubles final loss

In a closely contested US Open 2023 men's doubles final at Flushing Meadows, New York, Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner, Matthew Ebden, fought valiantly but were defeated 6-2, 3-6, 4-6 by the defending champions, Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury.

The British-American pair clinched their third Grand Slam trophy with a hard-fought victory that lasted two hours and one minute.

Bopanna, making his second appearance in a Major men's doubles final, began the match with a dream start. The Indian-Australian duo showcased brilliant tennis and took the first set with a commanding score of 6-2. His experience and finesse on the court were evident as he executed a flawless volley putaway and unleashed a ferocious forehand that led to an immediate break.

However, Ram and Salisbury mounted a comeback, taking the second set 6-3. The final set was a nail-biting affair, ultimately concluding in a 6-4 victory for Ram and Salisbury.

Bopanna's journey to the final had been nothing short of impressive, with notable victories over top players. In the semifinals, Bopanna and Ebden defeated the formidable pair of Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, while in the quarterfinals, they triumphed over the skilled duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow.

Rohan Bopanna's sportsmanship steals the spotlight at the US Open Men's doubles final

Indian tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna made headlines during the US Open Men's Doubles Final with a remarkable act of integrity.

When his partner Ebden's forehand brushed his arm at a crucial juncture, altering the ball's trajectory, Rohan Bopanna graciously conceded a point at 2-4 in the decider. He insisted that the point be given to the opposing team, even though it favored his side. This act showcased his commitment to fairness and the principles of good sportsmanship.

Though Bopanna and Ebden fell short in their quest for the championship, their remarkable journey to the final and their sportsmanlike conduct have earned them respect and admiration from tennis enthusiasts worldwide.