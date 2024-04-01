Rohan Bopanna reclaims World No. 1 ranking after rewriting own record as oldest Masters 1000 titlist in Miami

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden have reclaimed the top spot in the ATP rankings following their triumph in Miami.

On Saturday, March 30, Bopanna and Ebden came from behind to beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek to the Miami Open title. The Indian-Australian pair won the final six points of the final to register a 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6 win in one hour and 43 minutes at the Hard Rock Stadium.

With it, there has been a reshuffle at the top of the men's doubles rankings. Boppanna has gone to the top, Ebden has taken the second spot and runners-up Dodig and Krajicek have slid down to third and fourth, respectively.

Incidentally, Bopanna became the first Indian champion at the Miami Open since Leander Paes won it alongside Radek Stepanek in 2012.

Last year, Bopanna, partnering Ebden, won the Indian Wells title, making him the oldest Masters 1000 titlist in history. This year, the 44-year-old broke his own record by claiming the Miami crown.

Rohan Bopanna: "That is what everyone plays for, they want to be at the highest level and play at the top"

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden at the 2024 Australian Open.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden did not have an easy ride in Miami. The pair had to come from behind twice en route to the final, where they were forced to do so for the third time in a week.

Speaking after clinching the Miami Open title, Bopanna expressed his happiness with the result and thanked Ebden for giving him the right partnership on the court.

“It’s been magical, especially to win here, in the Magic City. It’s been beautiful. I have to thank Matthew, who has been such a great partner for what he does on the court, with the communication, with the way we handle pressure situations,” Rohan Bopanna said, via the competition's official website.

On reclaiming the top spot in the men's doubles rankings, Bopanna stated his satisfaction and added that he was enjoying his time on the tour right now.

“I think that is what everyone plays for, they want to be at the highest level and want to play at the top. When you win a tournament and you reach the top of the rankings, you’re the best in the world. It’s a beautiful moment and you know, those 20-30 years of hard work you have put into is the reason why I am enjoying it right now and I’m really happy,” he added.

The duo have been on a good run this season. Earlier this year, they won the Australian Open title by beating Italy's Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.