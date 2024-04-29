Rohan Bopanna next match: When will the Indian be in action?

A two-time Grand Slam champion and 26-time winner on the ATP tour, legendary Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna has been in exceptional form, securing the Miami Open men’s doubles title alongside Australia’s Matthew Ebden in March 2024. The Indo-Australian pair secured a 6-7(3), 6-3, 10-6 win over Croatia's Ivan Dodic and American Austin Krajicek to clinch the title.

Most recently, Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden bowed out of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 after losing to Mate Pavić of Croatia and Marcelo Arévalo of El Salvador by 3-6, 6-7 (6-8) in the Round of 16.

Rohan Bopanna will next be seen in action on Tuesday (April 30). He and his partner Matthew Ebden will play a men’s doubles match against Sebastian Korda from America and Jordan Thompson from Australia in a Round-of-32 clash at the ongoing Madrid Open 2024.

Madrid Open is an annual professional tennis tournament held in Madrid, Spain, on clay courts of the Caja Mágica in Manzanares Park, San Fermín. It’s important to note that the competition is an ATP Masters 1000 event on the ATP tour and a WTA 1000 event on the WTA tour.

What happened the last time Rohan Bopanna played the Madrid Open in 2023?

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reached the final of the Madrid Open 2023. However, they couldn’t place their hands on the silverware as they suffered a defeat in the grand finale.

The duo were beaten 3-6, 6-3, [3-10] by the unseeded Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev. It was their second ATP Masters 1000 final of the season.

The Indo-Australian pair was aiming to clinch their third tennis title of the year after securing wins at the Qatar Open and Indian Wells.

Bopanna, meanwhile, has lifted the Madrid trophy back in 2015 in partnership with Romania's Florin Mergea. The duo reached the final again the very next year but failed to defend their title.