Roland Garros 2022: Total prize money increased by nearly 7% compared to pre-pandemic levels, Qualifiers and 1R losers to get more money

Roland Garros announced its prize money for the 2022 edition on Wednesday, which amounts to a total purse of €43.6 million. It is an upward tick of 6.8% compared to what was dished out to the players in 2019, the last year when the tournament was not affected by the pandemic.

Interestingly, the winners will receive a lesser amount when compared to what they made three years ago. While Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty went home with €2.3 million back then, the winners in 2022 will take home only €2.2 million. The runners-up are guaranteed a haul of €1.1 million.

Oleg S. @AnnaK_4ever Roland Garros prize money: 2022 vs pre-pandemic 2019.



Players losing in men* singles main draw 1R and qualifying will earn, in total, ~€1.8 million more than in 2019.

But players making it past 1R in singles main draw will receive, in total, ~€800K less than in 2019. Roland Garros prize money: 2022 vs pre-pandemic 2019.Players losing in men* singles main draw 1R and qualifying will earn, in total, ~€1.8 million more than in 2019.But players making it past 1R in singles main draw will receive, in total, ~€800K less than in 2019. https://t.co/B9tfY6GTJy

Overall, the purse for the men's and women's singles categories is up by 1.43% when compared to 2019. The increase is mainly because in 2019, the women's singles event had a 96-player draw, which has now been expanded to include 128 players from the 2021 edition onwards.

Meanwhile, the total doubles purse has been increased by more than 6%. The bulk of the increase in pay, however, has gone towards qualifying and the opening round in singles.

In 2019, players who lost in the first, second and third rounds of qualifiers earned €7,000, €12,250 and €24,000 respectively. In 2022, however, they will earn €14,000, €20,000 and €31,000.

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey 2022 French Open/Roland Garros



43.6 million Euros total prize money ($46.02 million)



Up from 34.36 million Euros last year with limited attendance



2022 Singles prize money below in Euros 2022 French Open/Roland Garros43.6 million Euros total prize money ($46.02 million)Up from 34.36 million Euros last year with limited attendance2022 Singles prize money below in Euros https://t.co/5TiKs4f5B3

The first-round prize money has also risen by €16,000 for each player, as those who lose their opening matches at the 2022 Roland Garros will now receive €62,000 instead of the €46,000 they were granted in 2019.

The 2022 Roland Garros offers an almost similar prize money to doubles compared to 2019, marginal increase for first-round losers

The 2022 Roland Garros will award almost the same prize to doubles when compared to 2019

In the doubles category, the winners of the 2022 Roland Garros will not see any difference in prize money when compared to the 2019 edition -- €580,000. The runners-up, semifinalists and quarterfinalists will also earn the same amount they would have received before the advent of the pandemic.

The first-round losers, however, will receive €4,000 more -- €15,500 in 2022 compared to €11,500 in 2019. Those who exit in the second round this year will earn €2,000 higher (€25,000 vs €23,000), while players who fall in the third round will go home with €500 fewer (€42,000 vs €42,500).

Mixed doubles players are expected to receive the exact same prize money as the 2019 edition -- from €122,000 for winners all the way down to €5,000 for first-round losers.

The defending champions at the French Open in 2022 are as follows: Novak Djokovic (men's singles), Barbora Krejcikova (women's singles), Pierre Hugues Herbert-Nicolas Mahut (men's doubles), Barbora Krejcikova-Katerina Siniakova (women's doubles) and Desirae Krawczyk-Joe Salisbury (mixed doubles).

Edited by Keshav Gopalan