French Open 2022: What is the 5th set tiebreaker rule?

The French Open will be the first Grand Slam to usher in the new tie-break rules. Last month it was announced that all Grand Slams will be using a 10-point tie-break to settle the final set once the score reaches 6-6.

This means the famous long-drawn-out five-set epics like the one between Roger Federer and Andy Roddick in 2009 are a thing of the past. Tennis officials feel the new tie-break system will enhance the viewing experience as well as the players' performance.

Fans all over the world are divided about this change, with many left wondering if this will dilute the quality of Grand Slam matches.

Amelie Mauresmo, tournament director at the French Open, recently issued a statement about the new tie-break rules.

"It may disappoint the purists, but we are proud to match the other Grand Slams with a super tiebreak at 6-6 in the fifth set," she said

Mauresmo also pointed out that having unifrom rules across different Grand Slams made sense.

"From a sporting point of view it makes sense. It's consistent with the other Grand Slams. Sometimes players didn't know what the rule was," she added.

The new system will use a 10-point tie-break mechanism when the final set is at a 6-6 deadlock. The winner will be the first player to reach 10 points with a margin of at least two points. The Grand Slam Board issued a statement outlining the trial period for this change.

"The Grand Slam Board plan to review the trial during the course of a full Grand Slam year, in consultation with the WTA, ATP and ITF, before applying for any permanent rule change," the statement read.

This change will bring uniformity to the rules Grand Slams employ. Up until now, all four Grand Slams had their own tie-breaking system. The Australian Open employed a 10-point tie-break, while Wimbledon used a seven-point tie-break when the final set reached 12-12. The US Open also employed a seven-point tie-break at 6-6 in the final set, while the French Open was the only Slam that did not employ a final set tie-break.

The longest match ever played between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut at Wimbledon in 2010 would not have been possible with the new rule changes. The match lasted a mind-boggling 11 hours and five minutes, with Isner finally winning the fifth set 70-68.

