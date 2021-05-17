Rome win gives Rafael Nadal his 7th title from match point down, draws him level with Novak Djokovic for most such titles this century

Rafael Nadal created history on Sunday by lifting his 10th Italian Open title, as he beat Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 in the final. In doing so, Nadal also clinched his 36th Masters 1000 title, equaling all-time record holder Novak Djokovic at the top of the charts.

What is perhaps less well-known, however, is that the Spaniard's incredible feat has placed him at the top of another record list - most titles won in the 21st century after saving match point(s). Rafael Nadal has emerged victorious a whopping seven times after saving at least one match point over the course of the tournament.

📊 Most titles at single ATP Event:



13 - Nadal, Roland Garros 🇫🇷

12 - Nadal, Barcelona 🇪🇸

11 - Nadal, Monte Carlo 🇲🇨

10 - Nadal, Rome 🇮🇹

10 - Federer, Halle 🇩🇪

10 - Federer, Basel 🇨🇭

9 - Djokovic, Aus Open 🇦🇺



Rome becomes the 4th tournament @RafaelNadal has was won 10+ times. pic.twitter.com/BXGj6jvkl8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 16, 2021

Incidentally, that brings Rafael Nadal level with none other than Novak Djokovic in this count. The Serb also has seven titles to his name after saving match point(s), which is the highest amount in the 21st century.

(Note: Since match point records weren't maintained accurately in the early days, it is uncertain who won the most such titles prior to the 21st century).

Nadal was match point down twice in his Round of 16 match against Denis Shapovalov at Rome last week. When Nadal served at 5-6 in the third set, the Canadian got to 30-40, for his first match point. His second match point came at advantage in the very same game.

Shapovalov struck the ball long on both occasions, which allowed Rafael Nadal to hold serve and then clinch the win in the ensuing tiebreak.

Breakdown of the matches in the 7 tournaments that Rafael Nadal won after saving match points

Rafael Nadal

Interestingly, the first time Rafael Nadal won a tournament after saving match point was also at the Italian Open. Facing Roger Federer in the 2006 Rome final, Nadal saved two match points while serving at 5-6, 15-40 in the fifth set. The Spaniard went on to win 6-7(0), 7-6 (5), 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Nadal saved a whopping five match points against David Nalbandian in the Round of 16 at Indian Wells 2009. Nalbandian had four match points at 5-3 up in the second set and one on his own serve at 5-4. Unfortunately for the Argentine, however, he failed to convert any as Nadal took the second set in a tiebreak before romping home 6-0 in the decider.

Facing Viktor Troicki in the semifinals of the 2010 Japan Open, Nadal found himself staring at a couple of match points in the deciding set tiebreaker. But the 34-year-old saved both of them to emerge a 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(7) winner.

Pablo Andujar held a couple of match points against Rafael Nadal in the semifinals of the 2014 Rio Open. Andujar led 7-6 and 9-8 in the deciding set tiebreak, but Nadal was up to the task on both occasions, saving himself from defeat with some fine shot-making.

🇪🇸 Rafael Nadal has won 7 @atptour tournaments saving at least 1 match point#Ibi21 pic.twitter.com/nEDGuKy15R — TennisMyLife (@TennisMyLife68) May 16, 2021

Like Andujar, Lucas Pouille also held a couple of match points against the World No. 2 at the 2017 China Open. Playing the Spaniard in the first round, Pouille quickly asserted his authority to find himself leading by a set and also holding a couple of match points in the second set tiebreak at 6-4.

Rafael Nadal, however, had other ideas, as he reeled off four points in a row to clinch the set before ultimately prevailing in the third as well.

More recently, Nadal faced a championship point against Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Barcelona Open. The Spaniard served to stay in the match at 4-5 in the third set when the Greek set up a 30-40 lead for himself.

But as he usually does, Nadal rose to the occasion and proved why you can never count him out till the last point is played.