Tennis fans shared their reactions to Victoria Azarenka’s peculiar gesture towards the Wimbledon crowd after being booed off the court.
Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka was drawn against Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in the fourth round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The pair were locked in a vigorous exchange which ultimately concluded in Svitolina’s favor in the final set super tie-break 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9). The 28-year-old will now face World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.
As has become the norm, there was no handshake at the net between the Ukrainian and the Belarusian due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. The players, however, gave each other a respectful nod to acknowledge their encounter.
Despite the mutual understanding displayed by the two, Victoria Azarenka was booed off the court by the Wimbledon crowd – a reception the former World No. 1 did not take kindly to. Azarenka firmly stood on the court and glowered at the crowd, and made a peculiar gesture before leaving the court.
Tennis fans were disappointed by the spectators’ conduct and backed Azarenka for expressing her discontent.
“Well done you gave it your all as the Grand Slam Champion you are and I'd have done the same if anyone booed me in that situation lol:)” one fan said.
Several fans also wondered if the two-time Grand Slam champion’s hand motion was inspired by the American sitcom Friends, where the siblings Ross and Monica use it as ‘giving the finger without actually having to give it.’
“Was this a Ross (friends)? If it was, fair play,” another fan said.
Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:
"I won't even be able to duplicate what I did" – Victoria Azarenka on her gesture towards the Wimbledon crowd after Elina Svitolina match
Victoria Azarenka discussed her exchange with the Wimbledon crowd in her post-match press conference. The Belarusian maintained that her gesture had no implications, and it was spontaneous.
“I actually have no idea (what it meant). I don't know. I have no idea. I won't even be able to duplicate what I did. So it was, yeah,” she said.
Azarenka further expressed her disappointment about the entire situation.
“I can't control the crowd. I'm not sure that a lot of people were understanding what's happening. It's probably been a lot of Pimm's throughout the day. What we agreed on: it wasn't fair. It is what it is. What can I do?” she remarked.
“It's been pretty consistent for the last 18, 19 months. I haven't done anything wrong, but keep getting different treatment sometimes,” Azarenka added.
This wasn’t the first time an athlete from one of the countries involved in the ongoing war was booed off the court after a match loss.
At the 2023 French Open, Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk received a similar reception from the crowd after she refused to shake hands with Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka following her loss.
Russia’s Daria Kasatkina was treated similarly by the Parisian crowd after her loss to Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina. Meanwhile, Svitolina herself was targeted by the crowd following her French Open defeat to Sabalenka.