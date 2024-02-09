Rotterdam 2024: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown and more | ABN AMRO Open

The ATP Tour will arrive in Rotterdam for the season’s first ATP 500 event, scheduled to be held in the city’s indoor arena from February 12-18.

Recently crowned Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner will lead at the field at this year’s tournament in the absence of defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Add the likes of former champion Andrey Rublev, top-10 players Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz as well as a host of other title hopefuls to the mix and you have the perfect recipe for a blockbuster week.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Rotterdam Open:

What is the Rotterdam Open?

The Rotterdam Open, branded the ABN AMRO Open this year, is an ATP 500 event played at the Rotterdam Ahoy, the Netherlands, in the first quarter of the season. The first edition of the tournament was held in 1972, with Arthur Ashe lifting the inaugural title.

The event was a part of the World Championship Tennis circuit until 1977, before moving to the Grand Prix tennis circuit and later in 1990 to its current status as an ATP Tour event.

Besides Ashe, the likes of Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker and Roger Federer have also won the event. Ashe and Federer share the record for most trophies with three each to their name.

Venue

The tournament will be played on indoor hard courts at the Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

Players

Andrey Rublev will be one of the top seeds.

Jannik Sinner will anchor the tournament’s top half, while second seed Andrey Rublev will sit all the way across at the bottom.

The duo is likely to face some stiff resistance from seasoned campaigners such as Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz — both of whom possess big games and enjoy playing indoors.

A resurgent Grigor Dimitrov, a returning Milos Ranoic and recent title-winner Alexander Bublik will also be among the other names looking to make their presence felt.

Schedule

The qualifiers for the tournament will start on Saturday (February 10), with the main draw starting on Monday (February 12). The final will take place on February 18.

Prize Money and Ranking Points

The total prize money for this year's edition of the Rotterdam Open is €2,134,985. The men's singles champion will pocket €399,215 and 500 ranking points.

Here's a breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money (Singles) Ranking Points (Singles) Ranking Points (Doubles) Champion €399,215 500 500 Runner-up €214,795 330 300 Semifinalist €114,490 200 180 Quarterfinalist €58,495 100 90 Second Round €31,225 50 - First Round €16,655 0 0

Where to Watch

Holger Rune will also be in action.

Viewers in the US, UK, and Canada can watch the Rotterdam Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be available on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can tune in for live action on Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can catch all the action on TSN.