Rotterdam 2025 prize money breakdown: How much did champion Carlos Alcaraz and runner-up Alex de Minaur earn? | ABN AMRO Open

Carlos Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in the final of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam to claim his first title of the season, and the 17th of his career. It also marked his first title on indoor hardcourts. The young Spaniard was challenged by his opponent right from the first point but he raised his level when it mattered to get the job done.

Alcaraz also scored wins over Botic van de Zandschulp, Andrea Vavassori, Pedro Martinez, and Hubert Hurkacz en route to the final. He competed in South America on clay in February for the past three years. However, in a bid to improve his record on indoor hardcourts, he opted to switch things up this year.

It all worked out pretty well for Alcaraz, especially after his quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open. He will receive $449,160 as this year's champion in Rotterdam.

De Minaur, who lost in the final here for the second consecutive year, will pocket $241,650 for his efforts. It marked his third straight loss to Alcaraz, and his second against him in a final. He previously came up short against him in the final of the Cinch Championships 2023 as well.

Hurkacz, along with qualifier Mattia Bellucci, will earn $128,785 each for bowing out in the semifinals. Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas were among the losing quarterfinalists, and made $65,795 for their efforts. Players who lost in the second round earned $35,120, while those who made a first-round exit received $18,730.

Andrea Vavassori and Simone Bolelli beat Jan Zielinski and Sandar Gille 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 to win the doubles title at the ABN AMRO Open. The champions earned $147,520, while the losing team received $78,670.

Carlos Alcaraz inched closer to $39 million in career prize money following his triumph at the ABN AMRO Open 2025

Carlos Alcaraz at the ABN AMRO Open 2025.

Carlos Alcaraz's career prize money haul stood at $38,263,552 prior to the start of the ABN AMRO Open 2025. Following his coronation as the champion, he added another $449,160 to his tally, upping it to $38,712,712.

Alcaraz's next tournament is the Qatar Open in Doha, which will start from February 17. If he wins the title there as well, then he will cross the $39 million mark in total prize money. If he maintains his trajectory in terms of prize money from the last few years, then he should be able to either get close to or surpass $50 million in prize money this year.

Alcaraz earned $10.1 million in 2022, and laughed all the way to the bank in 2023 with an income of $15 million. He earned another $10.3 million last year. He's currently ninth when it comes to total prize money earned in the history of men's tennis.

