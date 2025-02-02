Rotterdam 2025 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 1 | ABN AMRO Open

Day 1 of the ABN AMRO Open will feature some of the top players on tour this year. Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev will be the top two seeds at the event followed by Alex De Minaur and Andrey Rublev.

Alcaraz made a promising start to his campaign in Melbourne but was eliminated by Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals. The Serb outclassed him in a thrilling four-set bout, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Medvedev, meanwhile, known for his consistent performances in the Australian Open was stunned by Learner Tien in the second round. He will be eager to make amends in Rotterdam and start well at the event.

Danish youngster Holger Rune and former World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas are among others who will also join the main draw in Rotterdam this year. While Rune will enter on the back of a fourth-round exit in Melbourne, Tsitsipas was eliminated by Alex Michelsen in the first round, 7-5, 6-3, 2-6, 6-4.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has opted to miss the Rotterdam Open this year. The Italian recently captured his third Major trophy in the Australian Open and defeated Alexander Zverev in the finals.

Last year's runner-up Alex De Minaur will have a chance to claim the title once again in Rotterdam. He will begin his campaign against David Goffin on Tuesday. The total prize money of the ABN AMRO Open event is £449,160. It will be held at the Rotterdam Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Schedule for Day 1 of the ABN AMRO Open 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time

(8) Hubert Hurkacz vs Flavio Cobolli

Not before 14:30 p.m. local time

(6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Harold Mayot

Not before 19:30 p.m. local time

(2) Daniil Medvedev vs Stan Wawrinka

Followed By

(WC) Mees Rottgering vs Mattia Belluci

Court No. 1

Starting at 14:00 p.m. local time

(2) Kevin Krawletz / Tim Puetz vs Tallon Greikspoor / Botic Van De Zandschulp

Where to watch the ABN AMRO Open 2025

Tennis fans in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India can watch the ABN AMRO Open on the following sites and channels:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky UK

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN

India: Discovery India

ABN AMRO 2025 - Match Timings

The first match on Center Court will begin at 11:00 am local time. The match timings for fans living in the US, Canada, UK, China, and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Centre Court) China February 3, 2025, 6 pm CST USA, Canada

February 3, 2025, 5 am ET

UK February 3, 2025, 10 am GMT

India

February 3, 2025, 3.30 pm IST



