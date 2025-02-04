Rotterdam 2025 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 3 | ABN AMRO Open

Day 3 of the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam will mark the end of the first round as well as the start of the second round. Felix Auger-Aliassime, who won the title in Montpellier over the past weekend, will aim to continue his winning streak here as well. He will take on qualifier Andrea Vavassori in his opener.
Former top 10 player and Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini will face Tallon Griekspoor in the first round. Arthur Fils and Constant Lestienne will lock horns in an all-French showdown in the first round. Daniil Medvedev outlasted Stan Wawrinka in a three-set thriller to begin his campaign in Rotterdam with a win.
Medvedev will now take on qualifier Mattia Bellucci in the second round. Hubert Hurkacz barely broke a sweat over the course of his 6-3, 6-2 win over Flavio Cobolli. He will face Jiri Lehecka in the second round on Wednesday. With some exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the ABN AMRO Open:
Schedule for Day 3 of the ABN AMRO Open 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (7) Arthur Fils vs (Q) Constant Lestienne
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Andrea Vavassori vs Felix Auger-Aliassime
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: Matteo Berrettini vs Tallon Griekspoor
Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (Q) Mattia Bellucci vs (2) Daniil Medvedev
Followed by: Jiri Lehecka vs (8) Hubert Hurkacz
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (SE) Aleksandar Kovacevic vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Followed by: Jan-Lennard Struff vs Fabian Marozsan
Followed by: Ivan Dodig/Zhizhen Zhang vs Sandar Gille/Jan Zielinski
Not before 4:00 p.m. local time: (1) Mate Pavic/Marcelo Arevalo vs Yuki Bhambri/Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Followed by: (4) Nikola Metkic/Michael Venus vs Matthew Ebden/Goran Vliegen
Followed by: Hugo Nys/Edouard Roger-Vasselin vs Sadio Doumbia/Fabio Reboul
ABN AMRO 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to watch their favorite players at the ABN AMRO Open:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
Australia - beIN Sports
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings
Matches on both courts will commence at 11:00 a.m. local time, while the night session on Centre Court will begin at 7:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the USA, Canada, UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows: