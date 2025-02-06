Rotterdam 2025 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4 | ABN AMRO Open

Day 4 at the 2025 ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam will see the Round of 16 fixtures getting over, and six more players reaching the quarterfinals. They will be joining Hubert Hurkacz and Mattia Bellucci who have already reached the last eight. The latter caused a massive upset on Day 3 by knocking the second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the second round. Hurkacz got the win via retirement against Jiri Lehecka.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for a maiden indoor hard court title as he will face Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori. The Spaniard had a tense three-set win over home favorite Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round. The day will also see former champion, Andrey Rublev who is slated to face Fabian Marozsan.

Former runner-ups in Rotterdam, Stefanos Tsitsipas (2022), and Alex de Minaur (2024), will also be in action as they take on Tallon Griekspoor and Jakub Mensik respectively. Other seeded players in action will be fifth-seeded Holger Rune and seventh-seeded Arthur Fils.

Schedule for Day 4 of the ABN AMRO Open 2025

Centre Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik

Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Fabian Marozsan

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor

Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori

Followed by: (5) Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (2) Kevin Krawietz/ Tim Puetz vs Julian Cash/ Llyod Glasspool

Followed by: (7) Arthur Fils vs (LL) Daniel Altmaier

Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (4) Nikola Mektic/ Michael Venus vs Sander Gille/ Jan Zielinski

ABN AMRO 2025: Where to Watch

Carlos Alcaraz at the ABN AMRO Open (Source: Getty)

Tennis lovers all across the world can catch all the upcoming action at the 2025 ABN Amro Open on the following channels.

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

Australia - beIN Sports

Netherlands - Ziggo Sport

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings

Center Court and Court 1 matches will both begin at 11:00 am local time. The evening session on Center Court will begin at 7:30 pm local time, whereas Court 1 does not have any evening session match for the day.

Country Start time (Day session, Centre Court, Court 1) Start time (Evening session, Centre Court) USA & Canada

February 6, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET

February 6, 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET UK

February 6, 2025, 10:00 a.m. GMT

February 6, 2025, 6:30 p.m. GMT India

February 6, 2025, 3:30 p.m. IST

February 7, 2025, 12:00 a.m. IST

