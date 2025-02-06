Rotterdam 2025 schedule today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 4 | ABN AMRO Open

Day 4 at the 2025 ABN Amro Open in Rotterdam will see the Round of 16 fixtures getting over, and six more players reaching the quarterfinals. They will be joining Hubert Hurkacz and Mattia Bellucci who have already reached the last eight. The latter caused a massive upset on Day 3 by knocking the second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the second round. Hurkacz got the win via retirement against Jiri Lehecka.
Top seed Carlos Alcaraz will continue his quest for a maiden indoor hard court title as he will face Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori. The Spaniard had a tense three-set win over home favorite Botic Van de Zandschulp in the first round. The day will also see former champion, Andrey Rublev who is slated to face Fabian Marozsan.
Former runner-ups in Rotterdam, Stefanos Tsitsipas (2022), and Alex de Minaur (2024), will also be in action as they take on Tallon Griekspoor and Jakub Mensik respectively. Other seeded players in action will be fifth-seeded Holger Rune and seventh-seeded Arthur Fils.
Schedule for Day 4 of the ABN AMRO Open 2025
Centre Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (3) Alex de Minaur vs Jakub Mensik
Not before 1:00 p.m. local time: (4) Andrey Rublev vs Fabian Marozsan
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (6) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor
Not before 7:30 p.m. local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (Q) Andrea Vavassori
Followed by: (5) Holger Rune vs Pedro Martinez
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (2) Kevin Krawietz/ Tim Puetz vs Julian Cash/ Llyod Glasspool
Followed by: (7) Arthur Fils vs (LL) Daniel Altmaier
Not before 2:30 p.m. local time: (4) Nikola Mektic/ Michael Venus vs Sander Gille/ Jan Zielinski
ABN AMRO 2025: Where to Watch
Tennis lovers all across the world can catch all the upcoming action at the 2025 ABN Amro Open on the following channels.
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
Australia - beIN Sports
Netherlands - Ziggo Sport
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings
Center Court and Court 1 matches will both begin at 11:00 am local time. The evening session on Center Court will begin at 7:30 pm local time, whereas Court 1 does not have any evening session match for the day.