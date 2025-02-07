Rotterdam 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more - Day 6 | ABN AMRO Open

Day 6 of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open will take place on February 8. The semifinals of both the singles and doubles tournaments are scheduled to be played.

The first men's semifinal will see third seed Alex de Minaur face Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci, who has been a bit of a giant killer so far at the ATP 500 event. The Aussie booked his place in the final four with a 6-1, 6-4 win over lucky loser Daniel Altmaier while Bellucci beat sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 to add to his win over second seed Daniil Medvedev.

The other semifinal is yet to be decided, with top seed Carlos Alcaraz facing whoever between fourth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz comes out on top.

Trending

The likes of Marcelo Arevalo, Mate Pavic, Simone Bolelli, and Andrea Vavassori will be in action in the doubles tournament in Rotterdam. Six wheelchair matches are also set to take place, including the finals of the women's singles event and the men's doubles competition.

On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open.

Schedule for Day 6 of ABN AMRO Open 2025

Center Court

Starting at 1 pm local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Jan Zielinski / Sander Gille

Starting not before 3 pm local time: (3) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Mattia Bellucci

Not before 7:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (4) Andrey Rublev or (8) Hubert Hurkacz

Followed by: (3) Simone Bolelli / Andre Vavassori vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Where to Watch

Viewers across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Netherlands and India can watch live action on Day 6 of the ATP 500 event on the following channels and sites:

United States: Tennis Channel

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

Australia: beIN Sports

Canada: TSN+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports

India: Discovery India

ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings

The morning session on Center Court will start at 1 pm local time while the proceedings on Court 1 will commence at 12:30 pm local time. The evening session on Center Court will not start before 7:30 pm local time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback