Rotterdam 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more - Day 6 | ABN AMRO Open

Day 6 of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open will take place on February 8. The semifinals of both the singles and doubles tournaments are scheduled to be played.
The first men's semifinal will see third seed Alex de Minaur face Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci, who has been a bit of a giant killer so far at the ATP 500 event. The Aussie booked his place in the final four with a 6-1, 6-4 win over lucky loser Daniel Altmaier while Bellucci beat sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 to add to his win over second seed Daniil Medvedev.
The other semifinal is yet to be decided, with top seed Carlos Alcaraz facing whoever between fourth seed Andrey Rublev and eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz comes out on top.
The likes of Marcelo Arevalo, Mate Pavic, Simone Bolelli, and Andrea Vavassori will be in action in the doubles tournament in Rotterdam. Six wheelchair matches are also set to take place, including the finals of the women's singles event and the men's doubles competition.
On that note, let us take a look at the schedule for Day 6 of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open.
Schedule for Day 6 of ABN AMRO Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 1 pm local time: (1) Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Jan Zielinski / Sander Gille
Starting not before 3 pm local time: (3) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Mattia Bellucci
Not before 7:30 pm local time: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (4) Andrey Rublev or (8) Hubert Hurkacz
Followed by: (3) Simone Bolelli / Andre Vavassori vs Julian Cash / Lloyd Glasspool
ABN AMRO Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers across the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Netherlands and India can watch live action on Day 6 of the ATP 500 event on the following channels and sites:
United States: Tennis Channel
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
Australia: beIN Sports
Canada: TSN+
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports
India: Discovery India
ABN AMRO Open 2025: Match Timings
The morning session on Center Court will start at 1 pm local time while the proceedings on Court 1 will commence at 12:30 pm local time. The evening session on Center Court will not start before 7:30 pm local time.