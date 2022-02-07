Rotterdam Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Henri Laaksonen preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Henri Laaksonen

Tournament: Rotterdam Open

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rotterdam, Netherlands

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hard

Prize money: €1,208,315

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Henri Laaksonen preview

Rublev is among the favorites to win the Rotterdam Open

Reigning champion Andrey Rublev starts his title defense in Rotterdam against Henri Laaksonen on Tuesday.

The Russian had an impressive 2021 season during which he won the Rotterdam Open and reached the finals of the Monte Carlo and Cincinnati Masters.

Rublev started 2022 at the Australian Open and won his opening match against Gianluca Mager, followed by a dominant 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 victory over Ricardas Berankis.

The 24-year-old squared off against 27th seed Marin Cilic in the third round and was beaten comprehensively in four sets. As a result, his ranking fell to No. 7 following the conclusion of the Melbourne Major.

Laaksonen started the year by qualifying for the main draw in the Melbourne Summer Set 1. He fought back from a set down to beat Benoit Paire in the first round before losing to Jaume Munar in the second round.

The Swiss then competed at the Australian Open where was beaten 6-1, 6-4, 7-6(3) by World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the first round.

Laaksonen then took part in the qualifiers for the Rotterdam Open and reached the competition's main draw after defeating Damir Dzumhur and Tim van Rijthoven.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt



Laaksonen will make his



The Swiss defeats Tim van Rijthoven : 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4. Henri is in!Laaksonen will make his #abnamrowtt main draw debut after coming through qualifying.The Swiss defeats Tim van Rijthoven: 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4. Henri is in! ✅Laaksonen will make his #abnamrowtt main draw debut after coming through qualifying. The Swiss defeats Tim van Rijthoven 🇳🇱: 7-6(6) 2-6 6-4. https://t.co/ohwvuXcW66

Andrey Rublev vs Henri Laaksonen head-to-head

Both players will lock horns for the first time when they meet in Rotterdam, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The winner will take on either Arthur Rinderknech or Kwon Soon-woo for a place in the quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev vs Henri Laaksonen prediction

Rublev is ranked 78 places higher than Laaksonen and will head into the match as the overwhelming favorite.

The Russian had a disappointing run in Melbourne but with his quality, it's hard to write him off. He has had a decent record on hardcourts lately, winning 42 out of 60 matches.

The World No. 7 will look to be aggressive from the start and try to peg Laaksonen back with his strong serve and forehand. However, he will also have to keep his aggression in check to minimize his unforced errors count.

Laaksonen looked impressive in phases against Medvedev in Melbourne but will have to be at his absolute best if he is to stand any chance against the top seed. The Swiss will be eager to make the most out of his service games and will look to draw errors from the Russian's raquet.

Rublev, however, should have little trouble getting past Laaksonen and reaching the second round in Rotterdam.

Prediction: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala