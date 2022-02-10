Rotterdam Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka score, winner and match recap

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas secured a straight-sets victory over Ilya Ivashka to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Rotterdam Open on Thursday.

The World No. 4 was in total control of the match and never appeared to be in any sort of trouble. After needing three sets to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener, the Greek raised his level significantly to see off Ivashka and reach the quarterfinals in Rotterdam for the second straight year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka result

Tsitsipas defeated Ivashka 6-4, 6-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka winner

Tsitsipas bested Ivashka in straight sets in the second round in Rotterdam. He will take on World No. 34 Alex de Minaur in the last eight. The Australian defeated Mackenzie McDonald 7-6(6), 1-6, 6-4 in his second-round match.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Ilya Ivashka match recap

Tsitsipas reached his second quarterfinal of the season at the Rotterdam Open.

Tsitsipas started off on a strong note as he held serve despite being taken to deuce in his opening service game. He then earned a break point on Ivashka's serve, but couldn't convert.

The Greek had three more break chances in Ivashka's next service game, but once again failed to capitalize as the Belarusian held firm.

After trading a couple of holds, Tsitsipas made his move in the 10th game. He raced to a 40-15 lead as Ivashka served to stay in the set. This time around, the Greek made no mistake and clinched the opener on his first set point.

The World No. 4 upped his level considerably in the second set as he raced to a 5-0 lead after breaking his opponent's serve twice. Ivashka finally managed a service hold in the sixth game of the set, but it was too little too late.

He managed to save two match points in the Greek's next service game, but the third time was the charm for Tsitsipas.

The Greek will next face Alex de Minaur, whom he has a perfect 6-0 record against. The Australian will certainly put up more of a fight than Ivashka, but the World No. 4 is likely to maintain his unblemished record.

Edited by Arvind Sriram