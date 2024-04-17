Rouen 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 3 | Open Capfinances

Naomi Osaka will open her claycourt season with a first-round encounter against Martina Trevisan on Day 3 at Rouen, officially the Open Capfinances 2024.

Fellow former World No. 1 Karolina Pliskvoa will also be in action, taking on Sloane Stephens. Before both these matches, however, local favorite will take on Viktoriya Tomova in the first match on Centre Court.

There is more tennis action to be followed as teen sensation Mirra Andreeva will also be in action, as will the likes of Magda Linette, Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, Diane Parry, and Elina Avanesyan.

Former French no. 1 Alize Cornet, who is playing in her final season of the Tour, will also be in action, albeit in doubles.

With plenty of exciting tennis action to look forward to, here's a quick look at what's in store on Day 3 of Rouen:

Schedule for Day 3 of Rouen

Sloane Stephens will take on former World No. 1 Karolina Plsikova.

Centre Court

Starting at 11.30 am local time: Varvara Gracheva vs Viktoriya Tomova

Followed by: Martina Trevisan vs [WC] Naomi Osaka

Followed by: Anna Karolina Schmiedlova vs Diane Parry

Followed by (not before 5.30 pm): Elina Avanesyan vs [5] Mirra Andreeva

Followed by (not before 7.30 pm): [6] Sloane Stephens vs Karolina Pliskova

Stadium 1

Starting at 11.30 am local time: Nao Hibino vs [Q] Elena-Gabriela Ruse

Followed by: Magda Linette vs [Q] Natalija Stevanovic

Followed by: [1] Miyu Kato/Monica Niculescu vs Nao Hibino/Oksana Kalashnikova

Followed by: Quinn Gleason/Dalila Jakupovic vs [3] Angelica Moratelli/Camilla Rosatello

Followed by: [WC] Alizé Cornet/Fiona Ferro vs [2] Timea Babos/Irina Khromacheva

To access the full schedule, click here.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Rouen 2024 - Match Timings

Victoria Tomova will also be in action.

All five Centre Court matches scheduled on Day 3 are set to begin at 11,30 pm local time. Tennis action on the outside courts will also begin at 11.30 am. The timings for matchplay in the US, UK, Canada, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start Time USA April 17, 2024, 2.30 am PT/ 7 am ET Canada April 17, 2024, 5.30 am ET UK April 17, 2024, 11.30 pm GMT India April 17, 2024, 3 pm IST

