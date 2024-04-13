Rouen 2024: Women's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | Open Capfinances

The top players on the women's tour will now compete in the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole, which begins on April 15.

Former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka is expected to lead the line in Roune, after receiving a wildcard entry in the main draw. World No. 22 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is expected to be the second seed, followed by Carolina Garcia and Anhelina Kalinina, who will complete the top four.

Australian Open quarterfinalist Mirra Andreeva is also included in the entry list alongside the likes of Sloane Stephens, Yuan Yue, Karolina Pliskova, and more.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the Open Capfinances 2024 in Rouen, France.

What is the Open Capfinances Rouen Métropole?

The Open Capfinances 2024 is a clay court event part of the WTA 250 series on the women's tour. The first edition of the event took place in 2022, where Maryna Zanevska captured the title.

Top competitors such as Victoria Golubic, Sara Errani, Alise Cornet, and Erika Andreeva have featured in Rouen in the past. Clara Burel, who defeated Jessica Pegula in the Australian Open this year, will make her second appearance at the event this time around.

Venue

The Open Capfinances is held at the Kindarena Sports Complex in Rouen, France.

Players

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will make her first appearance in the Open Capfinances Rouen Metropole this year. She will enter the event on the back of a third-round exit in the Miami Open and a short stint with Team Japan at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers.

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens will also feature in Rouen. She will be among the favorites to make a deep run and will fancy her chances to lift the title.

The French contingent will include the likes of Caroline Garcia, Diane Parry, and Alize Cornet. Garcia will enter Rouen on the back of a quarterfinal finish in Miami. Meanwhile, Parry reached the second round, where she lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia in straight sets.

Schedule

The main-draw action is expected to begin on April 15. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on April 18 while the semifinals are set for April 20. The final will be played on Sunday, April 21.

Prize Money

The Open Capfinances 2024 will hand out €267,082 in prize money, with the winner cashing in a cheque worth €35,250 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Winner - 250 points - $35,250

Finalist - 163 points - $20,830

Semi-finalists- 98 points - $11,610

Quarter-finalists - 54 points - $6,608

2nd round - 30 points - $4,040

1st round - 1 point - $2,890

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

