Rutuja Bhosale withdraws from Tennis Premier League 2023 after two-week bout with dengue

Pune Jaguars-star Rutuja Bhosale has pulled out of the upcoming Tennis Premier League 2023, which is scheduled to start from December 12.

Bhosale, who partnered Rohan Bopanna to the Asian Games mixed doubles gold, revealed that she had been battling with dengue for the last two weeks. The Indian No. 3 said she was under the weather while playing at an ITF event in Bangalore, but initially suspected it to be a viral fever.

Bhosale, however, continued to play only to crash out in the semifinals. She later tested positive for dengue. She told Sportskeeda:

"I mean, I was struggling the whole week. We thought it was viral. So I kept taking antibiotics and kept playing, but it just got really bad towards the semifinals and quarterfinals. I really struggled a lot."

Speaking about the Tennis Premier League, Bhosale said she was looking forward to partner Pune Jaguars teammates Manish Sureshkumar and Lukas Rosol, but has not been able to step onto the court for two days.

Unsure about when she will be able to practice again, Bhosale decided to withdraw from the five-day team competition. She continued:

"I know Manish, of course, I've never met Lukas Rosol, but I mean, I pulled out from the Tennis Premier League, because I still have not stepped on the court. And I have barely started walking two days ago. So I do not when I'll be stepping on the court again. So I had to pull out of the Premier League."

Rutuja Bhosale cherishes team competitions like Tennis Premier League

Recalling her prior experiences of having played at the Tennis Premier League, Rutuja Bhosale said she enjoys playing in team competition.

Noting that tennis, being an individual sport, does not provide for a lot of opportunities for players to experience the bonhomie and team spirit. It is in that context that, she spoke of her experience, saying:

“Obviously, playing in a team competition is fun and exciting, you get to experience matches and other things with your teammates. You wake up, have breakfast, lunch and dinner with your teammates and it immediately makes the entire experience more fun.”

Bhosale was set to represent former champions Pune Jaguars at the 2023 edition of the Tennis Premier League — the fifth edition of the tennis extravaganza — alongside countryman Manish Sureshkumar and former top-30 player Lukas Rosol from Czech Republic.