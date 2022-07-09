"Rybakina's got the best serve, Jabeur is a brilliant all-round player" - Billie Jean King on the Wimbledon final

Tennis great Billie Jean King gave her thoughts on the women's singles final at Wimbledon between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.

Both players are in their maiden Grand Slam final and will fight for the Venus Rosewater Dish.

King, who is present on Centre Court watching the grasscourt Major's final, said that the match is very exciting and spoke about Ons Jabeur.

"Hi everyone. Well, we're getting near the end of Wimbledon," King said. "Today is the women's final, they call it ladies, which I don't like, but it's the ladies final. And it's very exciting, with Jabeur from Tunisia. She's called the 'minister of happiness, and she loves to bring inspiration, particularly to Arab kids and to everyone in Africa, it's very important to her, and she's from Tunisia. And then, Rybakina, representing Kazakhstan, She decided not to go to college, to stay in tennis and work hard in tennis, and now she is in the finals."

The 78-year-old praised both Wimbledon finalists, saying that they are great players, especially on grass. King said that Rybakina has the best serve and called Jabeur a brilliant all-round player while also praising the Tunisian's drop shot.

" Jabeur's 27 and Rybakina is 23, and they both are really great players, especially on grass," King added. "Rybakina's got the best serve, agressive, Jabeur is a brilliant all-round player. She's got a great drop shot, especially off the backhand and she can slice. So it's exciting, we'll be in the royal box today, Illana (her wife) and I and we have great seats to watch it. So I hope everyone gets to watch the finals today, it's gonna be fantastic, we're all very excited."

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina will meet for the fourth time when they lock horns in the Wimbledon final

The Wimbledon final will be the fourth meeting between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina, with the Tunisian currently leading 2-1 head-to-head. The 27-year-old won their first two meetings at the 2018 Wuhan Open and last year's Dubai Tennis Championships.

However, Rybakina got the better of Jabeur when they met at the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. The Kazakh led 6-4, 3-2 before her opponent retired due to injury.

Whoever wins the Wimbledon final will win their maiden Grand Slam title.

