Carlos Alcaraz has issued a warning to his fans after discovering that some people are pretending to be his representatives and asking for money in exchange for meeting him.

Alcaraz, who recently won his second Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, is one of the most popular and talented players on the ATP Tour. The 20-year-old has a large fan base around the world, especially in his native Spain, where he is seen as Rafael Nadal's successor.

However, some unscrupulous individuals are trying to take advantage of his fame and scam his loyal supporters.

In an Instagram story posted on Thursday, Alcaraz wrote:

“It has been brought to my attention that there are individuals who are falsely claiming to represent me and offer fans to meet with me if they pay," Alcaraz said.

World No. 1 clarified that he and his team are not involved in any such soliciting and that he does not participate in meetings like this.

"My team and I are not behind any of this soliciting, nor do I participate in meetings like this! My fans are the best and I am saddened that individuals are trying to take advantage of them,” Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram

The Spaniard is currently enjoying a well-deserved break after a stellar season so far. He has won six titles in 2023, including Wimbledon, where he defeated seven-time defending champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling five-set final.

Carlos Alcaraz also reached the semifinals of the French Open and won two Masters 1000 titles in Madrid and Indian Wells.

Carlos Alcaraz shares training update ahead of Canadian Open

Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz is gearing up for the North American hardcourt circuit, commencing with the Canadian Open on August 7th.

Alcaraz will begin his preparations for the US Open as the top contender at the National Bank Open.

The Spanish player is enthusiastic about extending his remarkable performance into the 2023 season. Sharing a glimpse of his training regimen on social media, the 20-year-old captioned it:

"Back on track! Getting ready for Canada!"

In the previous year, Alcaraz clinched his inaugural Major championship at the US Open, defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final, thereby achieving the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

However, Alcaraz faced disappointment in Montreal during the 2022 season as he was eliminated in the second round by America's Tommy Paul. The astonishing upset saw Paul overcoming the second-seeded Alcaraz 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3.