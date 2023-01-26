Tennis fans were once again left impressed by Elena Rybakina's performance at the 2023 Australian Open.
The reigning Wimbledon champion defeated two-time Aussie Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the semifinals 7-6(4), 6-3 in straight sets to move into her maiden Grand Slam final in Melbourne.
During her triumph at Wimbledon, Rybakina was constantly asked questions regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, which diluted her achievement at SW19 and shifted the focus to her Russian heritage instead.
Her treatment at the hands of journalists did not sit well with her fans and after her win against Azarenka, they took to social media to demand that the tennis world do the right thing at the Australian Open at least -- focus on her tennis.
"Elena Rybakina will play for a second Slam title, and tennis gets a second chance to give her the respect she should have gotten the first time," said a fan.
"Safe to say that Elena Rybakina, finalist at two of the last three Slams, will not be put on an outside court any time in the near future. What a way to prove that you belong to the big stage! She is really quite a boss," said another fan.
Another fan pointed out that Rybakina suffered from the lack of points at Wimbledon and that her world ranking has led to her getting under the radar and being underrated as a result, writing:
"It’s a disgrace that Rybakina is ranked 22 largely due to the Wimbledon points issue. She is clearly a top 3 player - a world class serve, powerful & deep ground strokes, good at the net too, likes to finish points early but doesn’t rush to finish them like Sabalenka."
Here are some more reactions:
"I think at Wimbledon, I answered all the questions, and there is nothing to say anymore" - Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina declared that she answered all the questions regarding her Russian heritage during her Wimbledon championship run, refusing to entertain the topic once more in press conferences at her Australian Open campaign. A Russian by birth, Rybakina represents Kazakhastan now after the she switched federations due to financial reasons.
"I think at Wimbledon I answered all the questions, and there is nothing to say anymore," she said in her post-match press conference.
Although she admitted that she got a lot of support from around the world after her win at SW 19, Rybakina was of the opinion that most of it came from Kazakhstan, further cementing her love for her tennis federation.
"I think I get a lot of support around the world, but mostly I think that it's from Kazakhstan, for sure.
"Tough to say for me, because the best support, let's say, I got -- not the best, but like first feeling where I really got a lot of support was at the Olympics when I played and there was no crowd there, but just receiving all the messages and everything. So I think it's a little bit from everywhere, but mostly from Kazakhstan," she added.