Sam Querrey recently made a hilarious skit addressing the fees for a private session with both Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at the upcoming Netflix Slam.

Nadal and Alcaraz are scheduled for a highly-anticipated showdown on March 3 in Las Vegas. The event, titled ‘The Netflix Slam,’ will take place at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and will be broadcast on the OTT platform.

Local icons Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, and their compatriots, retired tennis professionals John Isner and Sam Querrey, will also be in action at the event. The American quartet is expected to take part in an “Ace Challenge” during the exhibition. The Bryan Brothers, Eugenie Bouchard, and Asia Muhammad have also been roped in for a doubles match.

Apart from the high-profile matches, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are also likely to offer private tennis sessions. As per the resort’s official website, the one-on-one sessions with either Spaniard will cost a staggering $150,000. A group session with them together is priced at $50,000 per person. Meanwhile, a group session with Sam Querrey and John Isner is priced at a comparatively reasonable $2,000.

In a hilarious skit addressing the fees, Sam Querrey joked about his and Isner’s sessions being the “steal of the century.”

"I think a lot of people are seeing this package going around the internet about the Netflix Slam. If you want Alcaraz or Nadal it’s $150,000. If you want to hit with Isner and myself, it’s $ 2,000. It’s the steal of the century," he joked.

The former World No. 11 then jested about the wide range of services he would offer for $150,000.

"I’ll walk your dog; I’ll teach you how to fold laundry; I’ll even give you a psychological lesson on how not to win a Major; I’ll do your taxes; I’ll make you some lunch; I’ll teach you how to make amazing social media content; I’ll even tuck you in at night," he said.

Querrey, who has now switched from tennis to pickleball, also promised to introduce fans to the sport.

"And since you won’t be winning a Slam, I’ll teach you the next best thing – how to play pickleball," he added.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to compete at Indian Wells 2024 after the Netflix Slam

The Spaniards pictured at Indian Wells 2022

Following their appearance at the Netflix Slam in Las Vegas, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will head to Indian Wells for the upcoming Masters 1000 event [March 6-17].

Nadal has already reached the venue to get some practice sessions under his belt. He is expected to make a quick trip to Vegas for the exhibition. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will chase his fourth title at Indian Wells and his 93rd career title overall.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, is the Indian Wells defending champion. The two-time Grand Slam champion will be aiming for a fifth Masters 1000 title and a 13th career title overall.

