Sam Querrey makes wife Abby furious by bringing up old anniversary mishap as Steve Johnson's heroics come to light

Sam Querrey recently made his wife, Abby, furious by revealing a three-year-old anniversary mishap. Amid this, Steve Johnson's heroics about playing a significant role on their special day came to light.

In a recent episode of the Nothing Major show, Johnson opened up about a three-year-old incident where Querrey forgot about his anniversary and how the former saved the day by reminding him about the occasion. He disclosed that he bought flowers for Querrey's wife, lying that the latter had sent them for her as a surprise.

Reacting to this, Querrey revealed that he disclosed this three-year-old secret to his wife recently.

"No Stevie, that was like the best friend move ever, so funny, you bring it up. I came clean to her last night because our anniversary was like two days ago and I was like, just so you know that one time that Stevie bought the flowers.. and she was like I knew you didn't know it. I knew it. I think she's mad now. Like, 3 years later, retroactively," said Sam Querrey.

In the comment section of this video, Querrey and his wife exchanged a short conversation in the comment section, showcasing that the latter was mad at him for the three-year-old anniversary mishap.

"@abbykdixon are we good?" He wrote.

His wife replied:

"No."

Querrey’s conversation with wife on Instagram comments

Along with personal life anecdotes, Querrey, Johnson, and other members of the Nothing Major Show also discussed tennis.

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz reacted to Sam Querrey's crazy locker room story

In a recent episode of the Nothing Major Show podcast, Sam Querrey and John Isner revealed a hilarious locker room story, recalling an awkward encounter with a naked player. Sharing the beginning of the anecdote, Isner spoke about him and Querrey eating a baguette in the locker room during the French Open. He said:

"Sam and I were playing doubles at Roland Garros. Both like a little bit hungry so we leave the locker room and we go to the cafe area. And we took our baguettes back to the locker room and I'm going to leave it right there for you Sam," Isner said.

Following this, Querrey took over the story and shared the details, revealing that his baguette got in contact with the naked player in the locker room, leading to both of them bursting into laughter.

"In the locker room, if you're going to the shower, you put a towel on. All the other countries like walk around naked, I guess you'd say. And so Isner and I are in the little cubby, the cubicle area of the locker. We're sitting on the bench. I have a baguette and I'm just, I have my arm up, I'm eating it. And you know how someone's going to wiggle by you, they suck in their tummy and try to slide by," Sam Querrey added.

He further said:

"You know, John and I are talking, we're in the cubicle area where this guy's locker is, like 'Excuse me guys, I got to get by.' He is naked, he sucks it in and tries to wiggle by and his wiener grazes my baguette, I have it in my hand as he's going by. Isner you and I just looked at each other like 'Oh my God'."

This clip of the segment garnered attention from the American tennis player Jessica Pegula, who commented:

"I can't😂😂😂😂"

Along with Pegula, Taylor Fritz also commented, disclosing that Querrey 'killed' him while narrating this incident.

"Sam told me and @reillyopelka this story in cinci one year, killed us 😂," Fritz wrote.

Amid this hilarious situation, Sam Querrey revealed that he hasn't touched a baguette since this incident.

