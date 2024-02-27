Tennis fans were thoroughly disappointed with the umpiring during Andy Murray's first-round match at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships. Their disappointment was especially pronounced as the umpire in question was recently involved in a controversial dispute with Coco Gauff.

Murray kicked off his campaign at the ATP 500 event with a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Denis Shapovalov. In doing so, he recorded his 500th tour-level win on hardcourts, joining the ranks of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, and Rafael Nadal as the only five players to achieve the feat in the Open Era.

The clash garnered attention for more than just the riveting battle between the duo, as the start of the second set saw Andy Murray successfully challenge three calls in as many points. The Brit appeared to be in disbelief himself as he looked toward the chair umpire after his third correct challenge. But the chair umpire seemingly shrugged nonchalantly.

Tennis fans expressed dismay at the chair umpire, Pierre Bacchi, for not overturning the linemans' calls on his own without the Brit's challenges. With Bacchi recently earning fans' ire for refusing Coco Gauff's repeated requests to summon the supervisor during her third-round clash in Dubai, his umpiring in Murray's match only added to their frustration.

"The famous Coco umpire he still got a job!," a fan commented.

"That same awful umpire from the Gauff match," another fan chimed in.

One fan even called for Bacchi to be fired from his position as chair umpire.

"It's time for this umpire to be fired," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

Andy Murray on 500th hardcourt win: "There are not many players that have done that, so great to get to 500 before I’m done"

Andy Murray

Andy Murray reflected on his historic achievement after defeating Denis Shapovalov, expressing satisfaction with achieving the milestone of his 500th hardcourt win and joining the ranks of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi, and Rafael Nadal.

"It’s not bad. Obviously hard court has been a great surface for me over the years and 500 is a lot of matches so I’m very proud of that. Obviously the list that you have given, there are not many players that have done that, so great to get to 500 before I’m done," Andy Murray said in his post-match interview.

However, the three-time Grand Slam champion also stirred retirement speculation with his remarks, as he spoke about striving to give his best during his "last few months" on tour.

"I obviously love competing and still love the game but it gets obviously harder and harder, the older you get, to compete with the young guys and keep your body fit and fresh, so yeah, not easy. I probably don't have too long left. I'll do the best I can these last few months," he added.

Andy Murray will continue his Dubai Tennis Championships campaign against the winner of the match between Gael Monfils and Ugo Humbert in the second round.