"Same as blaming black people for racism" - Martina Navratilova slams pro-Israel journalist's take on London incident

Martina Navratilova recently spoke out against the anti-Semitic abuse and victim-blaming faced by a pro-Palestine journalist who witnessed a hate crime in London.

Navratilova compared the situation to blaming black people for racism, or women for male intrusion in women-only spaces, and expressed her solidarity with the journalist.

The journalist in question is Ami Kaufman, co-founder of +972 magazine, which provides independent commentary and news from Israel and Palestine. Kaufman had shared a video of a woman tearing down posters of Palestinian war victims and hurling anti-Semitic insults at him.

The video quickly went viral and sparked outrage and sympathy from many people. However, some also reacted with hostility and blamed Kaufman for his own ordeal.

One of them was David Collier, another journalist who is known for his pro-Israel stance. He shared Kaufman’s tweet and slammed him for playing a victim.

"Co-founder of the anti-Zionist 972 mag creates a mag that spends decades spreading poison about Israel and Zionism… apartheid, Jewish supremacy - he deployed all the smears… And now he seems shocked to see where the hate leads…," Collier wrote.

Collier’s tweet was met with backlash from many people, including Hannah Weisfeld, the director of Yachad UK, a group that works to mobilize British Jews in support of a political resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. She slammed Collier for his "terrible take" and expressed her solidarity with Kaufman.

"What kind of terrible take is this. Blaming Jews for antisemitism. Solidarity with @AmiKaufman. Sorry, you had this experience and this truly deplorable reaction," Weisfeld wrote.

Weisfeld’s tweet was then shared by Navratilova, who slammed the journalist's take and compared the attack to blaming black people for racism or blaming women for males coming into women-only spaces. She said it was the same old story of victim-blaming and bigotry.

"Same as blaming black people for racism, or blaming women for males coming into women-only spaces. Same old same old…" Navratilova wrote.

Martina Navratilova condemns Hamas and the Israeli Prime Minister for their violent measures in the Israel-Palestine conflict

Martina Navratilova at the 2023 WTA Finals

Martina Navratilova recently expressed her strong disapproval of both Hamas and the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, for their cruel actions in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, launched a series of vicious attacks on Israel last month, causing widespread destruction. Israel reacted to these atrocious acts by initiating counterattacks. However, these attacks had a high price, with hundreds of harmless civilians dying in the Gaza Strip.

Navratilova took to social media to criticize both Hamas and the Israeli Prime Minister.

"Hamas are evil. Netanyahu is abominable," Navratilova posted on X (formerly Twitter).

A follower of Martina Navratilova argued that Netanyahu is entirely liable for this war. The 18-time Grand Slam champion replied that both Hamas and the Prime Minister are at fault.

"He is 💯 at fault for this war," the fan commented.

"On both ends," Martina Navratilova replied.

