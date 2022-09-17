San Diego Open 2022: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

After a week of Davis Cup duty, action on the ATP tour resumes at the San Diego Open. The second edition of the ATP 250 tournament will be held from September 19-25.

2022 French Open and US Open finalist Casper Ruud is the defending champion, but will participate in the upcoming Laver Cup instead. Dan Evans is the top seed, followed by Americans Jenson Brooksby and Marcos Giron, with Pedro Martinez seeded fourth.

Brandon Holt, son of two-time Grand Slam champion Tracy Austin, made quite a memorable debut at the US Open by defeating 10th seed Taylor Fritz. He received a wildcard to compete at the event, along with veteran Fernando Verdasco and San Diego native Zachary Svajda.

Americans Brandon Nakashima, Mackenzie McDonald and Steve Johnson are a few other home-favorites competing in San Diego. A solid field has been assembled to compete in the picturesque California town, and here's all the relevant information regarding the 2022 San Diego Open:

What is the San Diego Open?

A brand new addition to the tour last year, the San Diego Open was organized to compensate for the tournaments that were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Casper Ruud defeated Cameron Norrie in the final to emerge as the first champion here.

The tournament was a huge success and has found itself a spot on the ATP calendar once again this year.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California, United States.

Players

Dan Evans is the top seed at the San Diego Open.

The top four seeds have received a bye into the second round. Dan Evans and Marcos Giron anchor the top half of the draw. The Brit could face Taro Daniel in the second round, with a potential quarterfinal with either Brandon Holt or Steve Johnson on the horizon.

Third seed Marcos Giron could meet Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the second round, with seventh seed James Duckworth waiting for him in the last eight. Second seed Jenson Brooksby headlines the bottom half of the draw. Compatriot Mackenzie McDonald could be his potential second-round opponent.

Fifth seed Brandon Nakashima will take on Zachary Svajda in the first round, while Fernando Verdasco will start against Denis Kudla. Daniel Elahi Galan, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open, is up against Marc-Andrea Husler in the opening round. J.J. Wolf will face Stefan Kozlov in an all-American clash.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on September 17 and 18, with main draw matches commencing on September 19. The day session will begin from 11:30 am until Saturday, while the night session will start at 5:30 pm.

The quarterfinals, semifinals and final will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively. The doubles final will begin at 2 pm on Sunday, followed by the singles final at 5 pm.

The official tournament schedule can be accessed here.

Prize Money

The total prize money for this year's edition is $612,000. The winner will walk away with a cash prize of $93,000 along with 250 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $93,000 250 Runner-up $54,300 150 Semifinalist $31,925 90 Quarterfinalist $18,495 45 Second round $10,740 20 First round $6,565 0

There has been a marginal increase in the prize money, which was $600,000 last year.

Where to watch

Viewers in the US, Australia and Canada can watch the San Diego Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

