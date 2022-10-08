San Diego Open 2022: Women's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown & more

The 2022 San Diego Open is one of two tournaments taking place on the WTA tour this week. Most of the top players on the women's side have gathered to compete here, mainly with a view to securing their spots at the WTA Finals.

Reigning French Open and US Open champion Iga Swiatek leads the field as the top seed. The World No. 1 has been the most dominant player on the tour this year and will be the favorite to go all the way here as well.

Along with Swiatek, there are 12 more players from the top 20 participating in the event. Coco Gauff, Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins spearhead the American challenge in San Diego.

There are quite a few Grand Slam winners in the draw as well, including reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. With a host of high-profile names and in-form players in the mix, the San Diego Open promises some exciting matches throughout the week. Here's all the information about the tournament:

What is the San Diego Open?

This is the inaugural edition of the tournament on the WTA tour and is classified as a WTA 500 event. The venue has also played host to the ATP tour, having hosted a couple of editions for the men so far.

However, this isn't the first time the WTA tour has come to the picturesque California town. Since 1973 and up to 2013, various tournaments have been held in San Diego under numerous names. Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Steffi Graf and Justine Henin are some of the players who have triumphed here in the past.

Venue

The tournament will take place at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California, United States.

Players

Coco Gauff returns to action at the San Diego Open..

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula have landed in the top half of the San Diego Open draw and have received a first-round bye. The former will meet either Elena Rybakina or Garbine Mugurza, while the latter awaits one of compatriots Sofia Kenin or Coco Vandeweghe.

Coco Gauff could face off against Bianca Andreescu in the second round, provided the Canadian gets past Beatriz Haddad Maia first. Madison Keys is also in this section, while Daria Kasatkina and Leylah Fernandez are pitted against each other in the opening round.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa headline the bottom half of the draw, and are recipients of a first-round bye as well. The Spaniard is likely to take on Alison Riske-Amritraj in the second round, while the Belarusian awaits either Sloane Stephens or Veronika Kudermetova.

Caroline Garcia and Danielle Collins are set for a notable first-round encounter in this part of the draw. Karolina Pliskova and Maria Sakkari are also lurking in this section.

Schedule

The qualifying rounds will take place on October 8-9, with the main-draw action commencing on Monday, October 10. The first and second round matches will be played from Monday to Thursday. The quarterfinals are to be held on Friday, followed by the semifinals and the final on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

The doubles final will begin at 1:30 pm local time, followed by the singles final at 4 pm. Click here for a detailed schedule of the tournament.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the 2022 San Diego Open is $757,900. The women's singles winner will walk away with a cheque worth $116,340 and 470 ranking points. Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Prize Money Ranking Points Champion $116,340 470 Runner-up $71,960 305 Semifinalist $42,010 185 Quarterfinalist $20,505 100 Second round $11,185 55 First round $8,080 1

Where to watch

Viewers in the US and UK can watch the San Diego Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on the Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Poll : 0 votes