Sania Mirza to support Bengaluru Spartans in Tennis Premier League

Ace tennis player Sania Mirza will be in the Bengaluru Spartans' corner as their supporter and brand ambassador in the Tennis Premier League (TPL).

The high-profile TPL is India’s biggest tennis event and will be played in Mumbai from December 13, 2021.

Sania Mirza, 35, is delighted to be joining the TPL and is looking forward to helping the Bengaluru Spartans franchise achieve its goal in the competitive league.

“I am very happy to be associated with the Tennis Premier League and my Bengaluru Spartans have my full support and guidance. What truly attracted me to this league is its unique 20-point format and how interestingly they have made tennis a team sport. I am always happy to build, promote and strengthen tennis as a sport in our country as it is the need of the hour,” said Sania Mirza.

Hyderabad-based tennis star Sania is a former doubles world No. 1 and has won six Grand Slam titles in her career.

Association with TPL is a good way of giving back to the sport I love: Sania Mirza

The pioneer of Indian women’s tennis Sania Mirza has achieved so many laurels for the country. She believes TPL is the right occasion for her to give something back to the game.

“Tennis has given me everything. I thought the TPL was a wonderful opportunity for me to give back to the sport and all the talented budding players of our country. We have some great upcoming talent in our country and it’s great that TPL is giving a platform to these players to rub shoulders with professional national and international players,” said Sania.

Owner of Bengaluru Spartans, actor, entrepreneur and social activist Kapil Jhaveri is thrilled that Sania will be joining them.

“I want to do the best I can for my team and for the sport of tennis in India. With a stalwart like Sania joining us this year, my team players will have the right motivation and will be inspired to give it their best shot,” said Kapil Jhaveri.

Co-founder of the league, Kunal Thakkur, said he was thrilled to have Sania on board as she is a role model for young tennis players.

“Sania is a role model for many and her presence shows the solidarity of the tennis community in supporting an initiative like TPL. We are thrilled to have her on board and can assure some great action on the tennis courts,” said Kunal Thakkur.

With an interesting 20-point format, TPL is gaining immense popularity in the country. Mrunal Jain, Co-Founder of the league is pleased to see some of the Bollywood stars joining TPL.

“We have our team owners like Rakul Preet Singh, Leander Paes, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonali Bendre and Divya Khosla Kumar standing for their teams. This year with Sania Mirza and Goran Ivanisevic coming in, we are happy that tennis is going to get the eyeballs it deserves,” Mrunal Jain.

This Season 3 of TPL has a great blend of national and international players. Prajnesh G, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, Purav Raja Jeevan N, and many more will be playing in the league. The tournament will be held under the auspices of AITA and MSLTA starting on December 13 at the Celebration Sports Club.

With the presence of legends like Sania Mirza, Goran Ivanisevic and Leander Paes, the TPL is growing each year. The star-studded league is living up to its promise of reaching tennis in every home.

Edited by Rohit Mishra