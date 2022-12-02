Stefanos Tsitsipas has come up with backtracking comments on feminism after the player put out polarizing opinions on the same on Thursday. Despite retracting, the 24-year-old has been receiving backlash from tennis fans on social media.

The Greek player had initially stated that modern feminism has diverged from aiming for gender equality and rather into a cult that seeks to downgrade men in society. With such a remark, many fans questioned the player's moral beliefs.

To cover up the initial onslaught, Tsitsipas posted a slightly tweaked opinion on the issue on Friday.

"Feminism empowers people, which is one of the key reasons young people should get involved. It's a prevalent misperception that feminism is exclusively beneficial to women, and that only women may be feminists. Feminism actually seeks gender equality, not superiority for women," he stated.

Upon comprehending Tsitsipas' new perspective, fans marked their annoyance as they felt that the follow-up tweet was an embarrassing act. One fan said:

"To quote my undergrad supervisor: “Plagarism might be a quicker fix than learning, but I’ll never trust a word you say." This is neither how you apologise nor understand. Just save us the bullshit, show some respect, and stop regurgitating"

Another fan felt that a straight-up apology would have been better than worsening the situation with such a remark.

"I'm not sure if this supposed to be an apology or education, or whatever, but it would have come off as ten times more sincere, had you not copied it off yet another article but written it with your own words, just as you did that tweet where you congratulate japan in the wc," a fan wrote.

Another fan pointed out that Tsitsipas had plagiarized the content in his tweet.

Here are a few other reactions from fans:

Jamie Hampton @Jamie_Hampton @steftsitsipas no sane feminist thinks that feminism is exclusively beneficial to women nor do they think women are the only people to suffer from the patriarchy. every social movement has extremists. @steftsitsipas no sane feminist thinks that feminism is exclusively beneficial to women nor do they think women are the only people to suffer from the patriarchy. every social movement has extremists.

Jamie Hampton @Jamie_Hampton @steftsitsipas and if you think that the majority of feminists strive to flip the script and make men suffer the same way that women have, then the people you are listening to are the extremists. @steftsitsipas and if you think that the majority of feminists strive to flip the script and make men suffer the same way that women have, then the people you are listening to are the extremists.

Stephen @slomo_delpo @steftsitsipas Lol dude do you think you’re telling people something they don’t know already? @steftsitsipas Lol dude do you think you’re telling people something they don’t know already?

Robyn | 🏃🏻‍♀️🎾 @robynbrailey

I sincerely hope however that this signals you have used the time in-between to consider the responses others... @steftsitsipas I'm sorry Stef but this sudden 180 is hard to believe without an apology for, or even acknowledgement of, your previous tweets, which were extremely upsetting.I sincerely hope however that this signals you have used the time in-between to consider the responses others... @steftsitsipas I'm sorry Stef but this sudden 180 is hard to believe without an apology for, or even acknowledgement of, your previous tweets, which were extremely upsetting. I sincerely hope however that this signals you have used the time in-between to consider the responses others...

Tahseen Kamal, Ph.D. (ANU), FHEA @tkamal16 @steftsitsipas You don’t understand what feminism actually aims to achieve, what it’s all about. Even in Australia, my resume being labelled as “male” because of the engineering background, is a problem in 2022 and that’s what patriarchy is. Even if you want to look the other way. @steftsitsipas You don’t understand what feminism actually aims to achieve, what it’s all about. Even in Australia, my resume being labelled as “male” because of the engineering background, is a problem in 2022 and that’s what patriarchy is. Even if you want to look the other way.

Tegan Shack @ShackTegan @steftsitsipas Which wave of feminism and theoretical perspective are you talking about Stenafos? That's a very broad statement to make about a topic which has been through 4 historical waves and analyzed through numerous perspectives during each wave. @steftsitsipas Which wave of feminism and theoretical perspective are you talking about Stenafos? That's a very broad statement to make about a topic which has been through 4 historical waves and analyzed through numerous perspectives during each wave.

"Everybody got an opinion about things they know nothing about" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' words from a year ago backfire

Stefanos Tsitsipas pictures in Turin ahead of the 2022 ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas has pushed himself into deep trouble with his baseless remarks on feminism. Adding to his woes, a tweet that the Greek player had posted back in 2021 has resurfaced on the internet.

In his Twitter post, the Mallorca Open champion stated that people express opinions about "things they know nothing about."

"Everybody got an opinion about things they know nothing about," wrote the Greek in his tweet last year.

Upon putting out immature statements on feminism, the post was dug up by tennis fans and used it against him.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping to put this controversy behind him when he takes to the court at the Diriyah Tennis Cup on December 8.

