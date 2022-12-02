Stefanos Tsitsipas has come up with backtracking comments on feminism after the player put out polarizing opinions on the same on Thursday. Despite retracting, the 24-year-old has been receiving backlash from tennis fans on social media.
The Greek player had initially stated that modern feminism has diverged from aiming for gender equality and rather into a cult that seeks to downgrade men in society. With such a remark, many fans questioned the player's moral beliefs.
To cover up the initial onslaught, Tsitsipas posted a slightly tweaked opinion on the issue on Friday.
"Feminism empowers people, which is one of the key reasons young people should get involved. It's a prevalent misperception that feminism is exclusively beneficial to women, and that only women may be feminists. Feminism actually seeks gender equality, not superiority for women," he stated.
Upon comprehending Tsitsipas' new perspective, fans marked their annoyance as they felt that the follow-up tweet was an embarrassing act. One fan said:
"To quote my undergrad supervisor: “Plagarism might be a quicker fix than learning, but I’ll never trust a word you say." This is neither how you apologise nor understand. Just save us the bullshit, show some respect, and stop regurgitating"
Another fan felt that a straight-up apology would have been better than worsening the situation with such a remark.
"I'm not sure if this supposed to be an apology or education, or whatever, but it would have come off as ten times more sincere, had you not copied it off yet another article but written it with your own words, just as you did that tweet where you congratulate japan in the wc," a fan wrote.
Another fan pointed out that Tsitsipas had plagiarized the content in his tweet.
Here are a few other reactions from fans:
"Everybody got an opinion about things they know nothing about" - Stefanos Tsitsipas' words from a year ago backfire
Stefanos Tsitsipas has pushed himself into deep trouble with his baseless remarks on feminism. Adding to his woes, a tweet that the Greek player had posted back in 2021 has resurfaced on the internet.
In his Twitter post, the Mallorca Open champion stated that people express opinions about "things they know nothing about."
"Everybody got an opinion about things they know nothing about," wrote the Greek in his tweet last year.
Upon putting out immature statements on feminism, the post was dug up by tennis fans and used it against him.
Stefanos Tsitsipas will be hoping to put this controversy behind him when he takes to the court at the Diriyah Tennis Cup on December 8.
