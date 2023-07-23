"Say hi to Stefanos Tsitsipas" - Roger Federer unexpectedly wishes Greek's brother a happy birthday

Roger Federer unexpectedly wished Pavlos Tsitsipas, Stefanos Tsitsipas' brother, a happy birthday in a heartwarming video.

Federer has had sudden appearances in public and on social media since calling it quits on his career in 2022. But many were stunned when a video of him wishing Stefanos Tsitsipas' 17-year-old brother a happy birthday emerged.

Pavlos Tsitsipas turned 18 on July 23, with the Swiss mentioning him now being able to drink legally in most of the world.

"Hey Pavlos, happy birthday! Finally, you can party, drive, drink, I guess. So, have a great birthday party, say hi to Stefanos, and take care. All the best to you, bye-bye Pavlos," Federer said.

Pavlos Tsitsipas has previously admitted that Federer is a huge inspiration for him.

"Yeah, he (Stefanos Tsitsipas) is my biggest role model, I would say. My brother, of course, and yeah, he is a huge inspiration to me, and I mean also Roger Federer," Pavlos Tsitsipas stated after a match at the International German Junior Championship in Bamberg.

"He is a huge inspiration to me, and these are the people I try to, let's say, copy," he added.

Pavlos Tsitsipas is currently ranked 356th in the ITF Junior rankings, having 34 wins and 18 losses on the Juniors circuit.

Ivan Ljubicic about Roger Federer's work ethic - "There were times when I was exhausted, but he wouldn't stop"

Roger Federer and Ivan Ljubicic with the 2018 Australian Open trophy

Roger Federer's former coach Ivan Ljubicic recently spoke about the Swiss' work ethic in an interview.

Ljubicic revealed an interesting story about how it was to work with the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The Croat stated that there wasn't a time of day in which Federer wouldn't reply to his messages.

"When I wrote to Roger Federer at two o'clock in the morning, he answered me immediately. If I wrote to him five hours later, he would reply to me as well," Ljubicic told Tages Anzeiger.

"That's when I realized how little he slept. I wondered when this man was sleeping. There were times when I was exhausted, but he wouldn't stop," he added.

The former World No. 3 believes that the Swiss only stopped playing tennis professionally because of injuries, as he said:

"He loves tennis so much and is so good at it that nothing could happen on the court that would make him quit. If he hadn't injured himself, he would have kept winning. And then he would have continued playing. It's like Rafa for him," Ljubicic stated.

Federer announced his retirement last year and played his final match at the Laver Cup.

