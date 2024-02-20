Jannik Sinner detailing his conservative approach to managing his finances has sparked a discussion among tennis fans.

With his remarkable success on tour, Sinner has already accumulated a whopping $19,579,723 in career prize money. However, in a recent feature for Vanity Fair Italia, the 22-year-old candidly discussed his conservative financial approach, admitting to always checking prices and opting for the cheaper alternative out of respect for money.

"Before buying something I always look at the price, always. If I go to a restaurant and the pasta with meat sauce costs much more than the one with tomato sauce, I take the one with tomato sauce. Not because I'm stingy, but because I respect money," Jannik Sinner said.

Despite conceding that he had indulged his love for cars, the Italian emphasized that he had steered clear of the biggest luxury automakers.

"The only gift I gave myself is the car (referring to his ABT modified Audi RS6). It's a nice car, but you don't think of a Ferrari, a Lamborghini or a Maserati," he added.

While the Italian did gain appreciation for his prudent financial approach, not all fans were convinced by his statement. One fan highlighted the apparent disparity between Jannik Sinner's words and actions by pointing out that he had donned couture Gucci attire in his cover shoot.

"Says the guy decked out in all gucci lol," the fan commented.

"I know Gucci does not support this message," another fan wrote.

Meanwhile, another fan hilariously quipped that they wouldn't want to be the World No. 3's girlfriend due to his "stingy" tendencies.

"Ugh I would hate to be his gf, stingy man," the fan posted.

"Only cheap people will say the don’t want to spend more on meat sauce because they ‘respect’ money," another fan chimed in.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Jannik Sinner's appearance was like when Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer appeared" - Juan Carlos Ferrero on Carlos Alcaraz's rivalry with Italian

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, recently shared his insights on the World No. 2's rivalry with Jannik Sinner, drawing a parallel to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's famed rivalry.

He also shared that just as the arrival of Novak Djokovic had challenged the Swiss and the Spaniard, Djokovic's enduring dominance now served as a similar test for Alcaraz and Sinner.

"I think his (Jannik Sinner's) appearance was a bit like when Rafa and Roger appeared, who between them were pushing the car, until then Novak came in, who is now a bit the one pushing Carlos and Sinner," Ferrero said.

Ferrero then disclosed that, following Alcaraz's loss to Djokovic in last year's Cincinnati Masters final, he had cautioned the Spaniard about the necessity of intense training to match the Serb's level, emphasizing that Sinner would undoubtedly be striving for the same.

"I told Carlos last year, when Novak won the Masters with that level: 'Have you seen that? Now what we have to do is train like animals to reach Novak's level. Jannik is going to do it and we have to do it,'" he added.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have locked horns in seven tour-level encounters, with Sinner holding a 4-3 lead in their head-to-head record. The Italian claimed a 7-6(4), 6-1 victory in their most recent encounter in the 2023 China Open semifinal.