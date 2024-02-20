Jannik Sinner has captivated tennis fans by cutting a stylish figure in glamorous Gucci attire in his new cover shoot and spread for Vanity Fair Italia.

Sinner recently followed up his maiden Grand Slam title win at the Australian Open with a triumph at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The Italian delivered a stellar campaign at the ATP 500 event, culminating in his defeating Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4 in the final to clinch his second title of the season and achieve a career-high ranking of World No. 3.

The 22-year-old has been making waves with his off-court pursuits as well, with his glamorous cover shoot for Vanity Fair Italia piquing the interest of tennis fans. Jannik Sinner, who entered a partnership with Gucci in July 2022, repped the Italian luxury fashion house during the shoot, donning Gucci attire and jewelry as he posed effortlessly for the camera.

One fan quipped that all models would be thanking their lucky stars that the World No. 3 picked tennis as his profession because his stellar modeling skills would have left them out of a job.

"I just know every model is glad this man chose tennis they would be jobless," the fan posted.

Fans continued to gush over the Italian's posing skills and remarkable star power.

"This is....a very very good photoshoot. Geez, he's gonna be one hell of a star, isn't he?" a fan commented.

"He’s got serious star power. Gucci did well partnering with him early, he’s got that perfect vibe for the intersection of sport and fashion," another fan chimed in.

One user went as far as to hail Jannik Sinner as the new Roger Federer in the making.

"New Federer in making," the fan wrote.

Jannik Sinner recounts leaving home at the age of 13: "As soon as I got there I started crying, I called my parents after two hours"

Jannik Sinner

At the mere age of 13, Jannik Sinner left his hometown of Sexten to hone his tennis skills at Riccardo Piatti's tennis academy in Bordighera. In his interview with Vanity Fair Italia, the World No. 3 opened up about the challenges of leaving home at such a young age, revealing that he had called his parents in tears just two hours into the move.

"It was tough for them [my parents] too. I was 13 and a half years old, and the truth is that as soon as I got there I started crying, I called them after two hours. "They must have thought, 'Here, we have to go get him'. Instead, I told him to be calm, that everything was fine," Jannik Sinner said (quotes translated from Italian)

However, the 22-year-old ultimately adjusted to the new environment, crediting tennis coach Luka Cvjetkovic and his family for making him feel very welcome in their home.

"I was lucky enough to stay in a fantastic family, that of Luka Cvjetkovic: there were two children and also a dog. I was happy, I'd never had a dog before...," he added.

After ending his partnership with Piatti in 2022, Jannik Sinner enlisted the expertise of Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, a move that has since borne remarkable success.

