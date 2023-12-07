"Scared to find out what behind-the-scenes entails";"You are shameless" - Nick Kyrgios joining OnlyFans amuses tennis fans

Nick Kyrgios recently joined OnlyFans and several fans had their reactions to it. The Aussie claimed that joining the social media site was a "no-brainer" and that he wanted to create, produce, direct and own his content.

“Launching an OnlyFans was a no-brainer. They are revolutionising social media and I wanted to be a part of that. Athletes can no longer just show up on the court or the field, we have to show up online too. I want to create, produce, direct and own content. That’s the future. I’ve been speaking to my fans directly for years and I know what they want to see," the 28-year-old said.

Several fans reacted to Kyrgios joining OnlyFans, with one saying:

"Scared to find out what behind-the-scenes entails."

Another fan called Kyrgios shameless.

"Bro wtf, you are shameless," the fan's tweet read.

One fan called Nick Kyrgios "cooked", stating that OnlyFans was the next chapter in his life after his tennis career.

"And there it is. When the career fails then the next chapter is inevitable. The deprivation, capitulation, and humiliation has begun. It’s over for kyrgios. He’s cooked," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some more reactions to Nick Kyrgios joining OnlyFans:

Nick Kyrgios' absence from the ATP Tour saw him drop out of the rankings

Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon 2023

Nick Kyrgios' 2023 season was hampered with persistent injuries and the Aussie managed to play just one tournament, the BOSS Open in Stuttgart. The 28-year-old faced Yibing Wu in the opening round and lost 7-5, 6-3.

Kyrgios' prolonged absence from the ATP Tour has seen him fall out of the ATP rankings. The Aussie was recently involved with Tennis Channel as he worked for the commentary team during the ATP Finals.

Kyrgios said not long back that he would be back soon on the tennis court.

"4.2 milly ❤️ 🙏🏽 👑 appreciate the love & support. I'll be back soon," the Aussie captioned an Instagram story after reaching 4.2 million followers.

Before his injury issues in 2023, Kyrgios had a pretty good 2022 season during which he won 37 out of 47 matches. The Aussie reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon and the quarterfinals of the US Open. He also reached the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells as well as the Canadian Open.

Kyrgios' only title in 2022 came at the Citi Open in Washington where he beat Yoshihito Nishioka in the final.