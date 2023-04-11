Monica Puig recently shared her account of a robbery incident that she and her husband, Nathan Rakkit, witnessed.

Puig detailed the harrowing experience in which she witnessed two individuals robbing an iPhone store. As she watched in disbelief, one of the perpetrators donned a backpack, causing Puig to fear for her safety and assume the worst - that he was concealing a firearm.

"So... about an hour ago, Nathan and I saw a robbery happen at a phone store. Two guys walked in, ignored everyone and went to the back of the store and started grabbing all the demo iPhones in the back of the store and stuffing them in their pockets. One of them had a backpack facing his front and I instantly thought the worst. Thankfully, nobody moved or did anything while the men were walking out," Puid recounted.

Puig, who currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, where 80 percent of homicides are caused by firearms, was understandably shaken after the incident. She feared for the future of the children of America.

Puig also expressed her concern over the government not taking strong enough steps to regulate guns and prevent such incidents from occurring.

"But with everything going on in the world nowadays, I have never felt so unsafe. Counting my blessings for sure and thankful that it was a quick incident but, in my 29 years of life... I'm scared of the future and living in this unknown... when will someone finally take action and we can feel safe to be outside or sending our kids to school? These are crazy times we're living in. Always be on the look out and always be aware of your surroundings," Monica Puig wrote on her Instagram story.

Monica Puig's Instagram story

Monica Puig announced her retirement at the age of 28 due to injuries

Monica Puig with her gold Olympic medal

Last year, Monica Puig announced her retirement from tennis due to injuries. The early retirement was due to her being plagued by injuries throughout her career.

Puig had undergone four surgeries, including on her shoulder and elbow, in an effort to keep playing at the highest level. The Puerto Rican tennis star explained that as her body had reached its limit, she could no longer bear the physical toll of the sport.

"This decision isn’t an easy one because I would’ve loved to retire on my own terms, but sometimes life has other plans and we have to open new doors that lead to exciting possibilities," Puig wrote in her Instagram post caption.

Puig's career reached a crescendo in 2016 when she won Olympic Gold at the Rio Olympics. She entered the quadrennial event unseeded and beat top-seeded players Garbine Mugurza and Petra Kvitova to reach the final, where she beat Angelique Kerber in three sets.

Monica Puig was also named the Best Female Athlete at the Rio Games.

