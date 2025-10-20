Casper Ruud is of the opinion that the ATP's hectic schedule is easier to deal with for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner when compared to other players, for one very interesting reason.

Ruud won his 14th title of his career on Sunday, winning the Stockholm Open with a straight-sets win over Ugo Humbert. Speaking to the press after that, Ruud shared his take on the men's tennis calendar, which has come under significant criticism of late. The criticism has increased even further this week, after Holger Rune's injury in Stockholm.

At his media interaction, Ruud agreed with the take that the schedule is very long, lamenting how everyone has had to push their bodies and minds to the extreme to deal with it.

"The schedule is very long, it's incredibly complicated to go from one tournament to the next with hardly any time to process what's happened. We're pushing our bodies and minds to the limit. I think, in my case, taking a break in the summer was key. That's what's allowing me to arrive in good condition now," Casper Ruud said (translated from source provided by Punto de Break).

Ruud then posited that even though Alcaraz and Sinner, the No. 1 and No. 2 in the ATP rankings, have played more matches than others, the psychological impact of winning helped them carry on. For other players like himself, Ruud felt, it was much harder to bounce back after losses.

"Carlos and Jannik may have played more than 70 games this year, but I think it's harder for the others because we don't win as many as they do, and bouncing back from defeats every week is a challenge," he added.

Casper Ruud will next be in action at the ATP 500 event in Basel, where neither Sinner and Alcaraz will be in action. The duo, after sharing the four Grand Slams of the year, have qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin, and are likely to play next at the Paris Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are completely unplayable: Casper Ruud

Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

At the interaction, Casper Ruud lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, stating that they were 'completely unplayable' at the moment and that it was upto the rest of the tour to catch up with them.

"Right now, we have two players on tour who are completely unplayable, but then there are about 30 of us struggling to improve and take advantage of opportunities. We have to accept that they're in a different sphere, forget about them, and simply try to evolve to make them look human," Casper Ruud said.

Alcaraz and Sinner recently played at the Six Kings Slam, where they reached the final. Sinner prevailed in the final, taking home an insane $6 million prize money bounty.

