"Scheduling have consistently made not in Coco Gauff's favor, it's very telling" - Fans denounce French Open for not highlighting American's matches

There are no highlights of Coco Gauff's matches available on the French Open social media platforms. The American has won three matches in straight sets and will be competing in the fourth round on Sunday, June 2. Fans were left irate by the French Open for not uploading highlights of the American player's matches.

Gauff began her campaign at Court Suzanne Lenglen against Julia Avdeeva on Monday, May 27. The 20-year-old won the match 6-1, 6-1. In the second round, she took out Tamara Zidansek 6-3, 6-4.

On Friday, May 31, she faced the 30th-seed Dayana Yastremska in the third round and got the better of the Ukrainian 6-2, 6-4.

However, highlights for none of the matches of the third-seed player are available on the French Open's platforms. One X account posted about this anomaly and fans denounced the Paris Slam for it.

"I noticed the same thing and its a shame. The PR and video material of @rolandgarros is so bad!...," one fan wrote.

"Sad, especially knowing many are only watching because of her!!!!" another fan wrote.

"Exactly! I’ve been recording everything trying to get a replay of her match!" a third fan wrote

"Yeah cause i didn’t even know the french was going on right. now," wrote yet another.

Several fans mentioned that Coco Gauff's matches were not scheduled correctly. Her first match clashed with Rafael Nadal's match against Alexander Zverev and next clashed with Iga Swiatek's marathon second-round match against Naomi Osaka.

"Her first 2 matches being entirely during the nadal match and naomi iga match is insane scheduling. they must hate ratings or something," one fan wrote.

"First 2 matches went under the radar bc of simultaneous scheduling with Rafa’s return in R1 and the R2 Iga/Osaka match! Completely unfair but scheduling/draws have consistently been made not in her favor... It’s very telling," another fan wrote.

Coco Gauff will take on Elisabetta Cocciaretto in French Open 2024 4R

Coco Gauff at the 2024 French Open.

Coco Gauff will take on unseeded Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the fourth round at the French Open 2024 on Sunday, June 2.

The Italian has been on a good run at the Paris Slam as she got the better of two seeded players on her way to the fourth round.

She defeated 13th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in her campaign opener. Next, she pulled off a 6-1, 6-4 win over Cristina Bucsa. In the third round, she defeated 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova 7-6(4), 6-2.

Gauff and Cocciaretto have faced each other twice before and the American has won both the encounters.