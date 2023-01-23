Tommy Paul has opened up on the support he has received from his compatriots after beating Roberto Bautista Agut on Monday (January 22) at the Australian Open to reach his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

In a tough battle on Margaret Court Arena, the 25-year-old started like a house on fire, pocketing the opener for the loss of just two games. However, the 24th seed Bautista Agut stormed back into the contest to restore parity.

To his credit though, Paul reasserted his supremacy in the contest by taking the all-important third set before breaking Bautista Agut late on to serve out the biggest victory of his career.

In his post-match press conference, Paul recalled receiving tips from Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe:

"Reilly actually has been giving me all of my scouting reports. He's basically been my coach this week. Taylor has been sending me, like, some stupid-ass memes on Instagram. That's about it."

He continued:

"He asked me if I was coming to L.A. after this tournament. No, I'm supposed to go to Uzbekistan for Davis Cup, so I'm not going there. Big Foe has been shooting me some messages. Everyone is pretty supportive, you know."

Paul will next take on compatriot Brendon Shelton in an all-American Australian Open quarterfinal on Wednesday. The winner will play either third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or the unseeded Jiri Lehecka for a place in their first Grand Slam final.

"I've been playing how I've been practicing" - Tommy Paul

Tommy Paul at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 6

Tommy Paul is not overly surprised with his level of play at Melbourne Park this fortnight.

The American, who has dropped three sets in the first four rounds, said that he's replicating his performances in practice in his matches. Paul said in his post-match press conference:

"I wouldn't say I'm too surprised (with my level of play). I wouldn't say like I learned too much about myself on court. I've been playing how I've been practicing. That's, like, the main thing. I've been practicing hard and been very focused in practice."

He continued:

"To play throughout three-out-of-five-set matches and be locked in the whole time, that's something maybe I didn't know if I could do very well. Going back the past three or four Grand Slams I played, I feel like I've performed pretty well in the slams. It's not hard to wake up for these matches, you know?"

Tommy Paul's victory over Bautista Agut was his 11th straight win against a Spanish opponent. The American is now set to return to the top 30.

