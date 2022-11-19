Scrappy Novak Djokovic holds off big-serving Taylor Fritz, moves one step closer to record-equalling 6th ATP Finals title

Novak Djokovic continued his unbeaten run at the 2022 ATP Finals, beating Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the semifinals. Having beaten Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev in the tournament already, the Serb scored a nervy 7-6(5), 7-6(6) win on Saturday to move into the summit clash.

After a three-hour marathon on Friday against Medvedev, much was made about the 21-time Grand Slam champion's physical fitness ahead of the clash against the American. But on the night, despite minor signs of uncharacteristic fatigue on the 35-year-old's part, it was a performance to be proud of for Djokovic.

While the first set was a masterclass in holding serve by both players, both converting the one break point opportunity they got to force a tiebreaker, the former World No. 1 stepped up his game after that to take the set on his first set point.

The second set saw Fritz take an early 3-1 lead with a break of serve, but the World No. 9 couldn't hold his nerves when serving for the set at 5-4. Once again going to the tiebreker, Djokovic prevailed in similar fashion, needing a second match point to seal the match.

Taylor Fritz was the better server of the two by a mile, serving 15 aces compared to just 4 from the Serb. He also won 74% (42/57) of his first serve points, but only 38% (9/24) of his second serve points. The World No. 8, meanwhile, won 77% (40/52) of his first serve points and 58% (14/24) of his second serve points.

In terms of winners, the American came out on top, knocking 31 compared to 21 from his opponent. Unfortunately, he also made more unforced errors -- 26 compared to 19 by Djokovic. Overall, the 21-time Grand Slam champion won 84 points on the night, 11 more than what Fritz managed to earn.

Novak Djokovic to take on either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in the final of the ATP Finals

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2021

Following his victory over Taylor Fritz, Novak Djokovic will take on either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in the final of the 2022 ATP Finals. The Serb has a winning head-to-head record against both players -- leading 3-0 against Ruud and 2-1 against Rublev.

A victory in the summit clash on Sunday will give the former World No. 1 his sixth title at the year-end championships, equaling Roger Federer's long-standing tournament record. The World No. 8 last won the title in 2015, where he beat Federer in the final to win his fourth ATP Finals title in a row.

