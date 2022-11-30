"Season of giving" - Novak Djokovic lays out his foundation's goals for upcoming holiday season

Novak Djokovic took to his social media platform to update his followers about the goals of his foundation, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, for the upcoming holiday season.

The foundation was started by the 21-time Grand Slam champion in 2007 and has worked with the help of UNICEF and a few NGOs to provide education and a better quality of life for kids in Serbia.

The 35-year-old revealed that they will be opening four new study rooms for kids in Odzaci and assisting them in their preschool adventure.

"This Season of Giving, @novakfoundation will equip 4 new study rooms, erase the waiting list, and help every child in Odzaci start their preschool adventure. Join us at the link in my bio. Let’s make their wish come true," informed Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's work ethic praised by his coach Goran Ivanisevic: "He's practicing even harder than he was at 22"

Novak Djokovic won five titles in 2022 despite competing in only a handful of tournaments due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. He won his seventh Wimbledon title and capped off the year by winning the ATP Finals in Turin.

The Serbian's coach, Goran Ivanisevic, recently revealed that the 21-time Major champion was practicing even harder now than he was at the age of 22.

"He's practicing even harder than he was at 22. That's why he's still so good. You know, the will to practice to improve, the will to be better is amazing. He's taking care of his body," Ivanisevic said.

"In my time, we stop tennis at 31, you're ready to leave... Look at Roger [Federer], couple years back. Look at Rafa [Nadal]. They'll talk about young players, and it's great for tennis. You have the youngest number one in the world, Carlos. But you know, look at Novak, he's still hungry, still winning, he's still playing unbelievable tennis," he added.

The Croat mentioned that despite all the difficulties this season, it has been 'special' for his charge to win the ATP Finals.

"Because of everything that happened this year, with Wimbledon this year, but this one [ATP title] is special. The very tough year and then to finish the year like this and to win tournament like this after seven years," Ivanisevic stated.

"I think somebody from up there looking at all of this and saying, 'Okay, you're gonna finish the year like this,' and he deserves it. Nobody knows how it was to be him," he concluded.

