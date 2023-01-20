Sebastian Korda revealed that he received a message from American tennis legend Andre Agassi following his win over Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open on Friday.

The 22-year-old booked his place in the fourth round of the Asia-Pacific Major by beating the Russian 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4). It was his first win against a Top-10 player at a Grand Slam.

Sebastian Korda was asked in his post-match press conference if he had heard from Andre Agassi, who is a mentor to him. The World No. 31 said that the former World No. 1 texted him. He also called Agassi one of the most special people in his life and claimed that the eight-time Grand Slam singles champion has played a big part in his rise as a tennis player.

"Yeah, he texted me. He's going to bed now. That's the last thing he sent me. Yeah, he's one of the most special people in my life. We started talking during COVID in 2020. He's been one of the biggest parts in my rise. Just overall just as a tennis player, as a human being. We spend a lot of time together. Yeah, he's very special to me," Sebastian Korda said.

The 22-year-old recently expressed his admiration for Agassi by sharing an image of him following his arrival in Melbourne for the Australian Open.

Andre Agassi is a mentor to me: Sebastian Korda

Sebastian Korda in action at the Australian Open

Andre Agassi has been a key figure in Sebastian Korda's growth as a tennis player. The 22-year-old shared the former World No. 1's advice for him back in 2021, stating:

"He [Andre Agassi] always tells me whenever I play like a big match or something to always enjoy it, and whenever I'm playing a tournament for the first time to really enjoy it."

In a more recent interview with tennis MAGAZIN, Korda heaped praise on both Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf, claiming that the latter could still play like she did in her heyday.

"Andre is a mentor to me. I was allowed to spend a few weeks with him and Steffi. They are incredible as a couple. Steffi can still play tennis like she did in her prime," he said.

After defeating Daniil Medvedev, Korda will face 10th Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the Australian Open. It will be the 22-year-old's second meeting against the Pole. Victory for Korda will see him reach his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Poll : 0 votes